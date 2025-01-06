Ritco Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
8.29
11.27
4.89
2.18
Depreciation
-11.8
-16.23
-4.29
-2.07
Tax paid
-2.06
-2.44
-1.07
-0.55
Working capital
1.73
119.08
4.5
14.03
Other operating items
Operating
-3.84
111.66
4.02
13.57
Capital expenditure
-3.19
79.76
-0.41
4.83
Free cash flow
-7.04
191.42
3.6
18.4
Equity raised
153.64
103.29
40.83
37.77
Investing
0.12
1.02
0
0
Financing
23.21
88.88
5.63
23.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
169.92
384.62
50.06
79.32
