Ritco Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

384.4
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Ritco Logistics FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

8.29

11.27

4.89

2.18

Depreciation

-11.8

-16.23

-4.29

-2.07

Tax paid

-2.06

-2.44

-1.07

-0.55

Working capital

1.73

119.08

4.5

14.03

Other operating items

Operating

-3.84

111.66

4.02

13.57

Capital expenditure

-3.19

79.76

-0.41

4.83

Free cash flow

-7.04

191.42

3.6

18.4

Equity raised

153.64

103.29

40.83

37.77

Investing

0.12

1.02

0

0

Financing

23.21

88.88

5.63

23.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

169.92

384.62

50.06

79.32

