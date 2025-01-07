iifl-logo-icon 1
Ritco Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

390.1
(1.48%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

472.01

490.52

325.9

313.53

yoy growth (%)

-3.77

50.51

3.94

1.78

Raw materials

0

0

0

-283.92

As % of sales

0

0

0

90.55

Employee costs

-5.8

-5.57

-2.78

-3.03

As % of sales

1.23

1.13

0.85

0.96

Other costs

-436.63

-448.12

-311.66

-17.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

92.5

91.35

95.63

5.65

Operating profit

29.56

36.81

11.45

8.85

OPM

6.26

7.5

3.51

2.82

Depreciation

-11.8

-16.23

-4.29

-2.07

Interest expense

-13.9

-13.19

-5.32

-5.22

Other income

4.44

3.88

3.05

0.63

Profit before tax

8.29

11.27

4.89

2.18

Taxes

-2.06

-2.44

-1.07

-0.55

Tax rate

-24.87

-21.68

-21.94

-25.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.22

8.82

3.81

1.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.22

8.82

3.81

1.62

yoy growth (%)

-29.43

131.15

134.62

-54.78

NPM

1.31

1.79

1.17

0.51

