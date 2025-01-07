Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
472.01
490.52
325.9
313.53
yoy growth (%)
-3.77
50.51
3.94
1.78
Raw materials
0
0
0
-283.92
As % of sales
0
0
0
90.55
Employee costs
-5.8
-5.57
-2.78
-3.03
As % of sales
1.23
1.13
0.85
0.96
Other costs
-436.63
-448.12
-311.66
-17.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
92.5
91.35
95.63
5.65
Operating profit
29.56
36.81
11.45
8.85
OPM
6.26
7.5
3.51
2.82
Depreciation
-11.8
-16.23
-4.29
-2.07
Interest expense
-13.9
-13.19
-5.32
-5.22
Other income
4.44
3.88
3.05
0.63
Profit before tax
8.29
11.27
4.89
2.18
Taxes
-2.06
-2.44
-1.07
-0.55
Tax rate
-24.87
-21.68
-21.94
-25.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.22
8.82
3.81
1.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.22
8.82
3.81
1.62
yoy growth (%)
-29.43
131.15
134.62
-54.78
NPM
1.31
1.79
1.17
0.51
