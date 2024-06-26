iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 Jun 202420 Jul 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on Tuesday 25th Day of June 2024 (commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:50 P.M.) at 336, Udyog Vihar, Phase-2, Gurgaon-122016 has inter alia considered and approved the items mentioned in the outcome letter Intimation Regarding Record Date Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company schedule to be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Ritco Logistics Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

