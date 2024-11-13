Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Ritco Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The next Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 03:30 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 336 Udyog Vihar Phase-2 Gurgaon-122016 to: - Review and consider the unaudited financial results of the Company together with the limited review report for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the other business as may be considered necessary. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financials Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Ritco Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 04th September 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 336 Udyog Vihar Phase-2 Gurgaon-122016 to conduct the various agenda items as per the intimation letter The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on 4th September 2024 (commenced at 02:00 P.M. and again reassume at 4:00 P.M. post Lunch and concluded at 6:20 P.M.) in which the Board of Directors have consider the matters as mentioned under the letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 read with the Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 - Reappointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Ritco Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 6th August 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 336 Udyog Vihar Phase-2 Gurgaon-122016 to: Review and consider the unaudited financial results of the Company together with the limited review report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the other business as may be considered necessary The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on Tuesday 6th Day of August 2024 (commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M.) at 336, Udyog Vihar, Phase-2, Gurgaon-122016 has inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Ritco Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 25th June 2024 at 4:30 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company at 336 Udyog Vihar Phase-2 Gurgaon-122016 to conduct the Businesses as mentioned in the intimation letter The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on Tuesday 25th Day of June 2024 (commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:50 P.M.) at 336, Udyog Vihar, Phase-2, Gurgaon-122016 has inter alia considered and approved the items mentioned in the outcome letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

Ritco Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The next Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company at 336 Udyog Vihar Phase-2 Gurgaon-122016 to Approve the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending March 31 2024 and to take on record the Reports of the Auditors thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on Wednesday 22nd Day of May 2024 (commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M.) at 336, Udyog Vihar, Phase-2, Gurgaon-122016 has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday 22nd Day of May, 2024 considered and approved the Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

Ritco Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Tuesday March 26 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at 336 Udyog Vihar Phase-2 Gurgaon Haryana-122016 The Independent Directors Meeting of the Company held at 336, Udyog Vihar, Phase-2, Gurgaon, Haryana-122016 on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. and adjourned for lunch and then reassumed at 2:15 P.M. and concluded at 2:40 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

Ritco Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes including but not limited to a private placement a qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 04th March 2024 (commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:10 P.M.) in which the Board of Directors has inter-alia approved: 1. Raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares 2. To seek approval of the shareholders for the aforesaid issuance and ancillary actions by way of postal ballot process (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024