SectorLogistics
Open₹3.35
Prev. Close₹3.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.44
Day's High₹3.35
Day's Low₹3.21
52 Week's High₹9.75
52 Week's Low₹3.04
Book Value₹-16.85
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
54.61
55.94
52.46
51.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
6.91
Reserves
678.26
856.08
454.57
644.85
Net Worth
732.87
912.02
507.03
703.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.2
238.68
85.42
80.73
yoy growth (%)
-71.84
179.42
5.8
25.59
Raw materials
0
-57.75
0
0
As % of sales
0
24.19
0
0
Employee costs
-9.61
-12.72
-14.56
-13.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-100.28
26.1
-80.97
-90.47
Depreciation
-12.89
-15.71
-20.91
-21.81
Tax paid
0
-11.02
0
0
Working capital
-17.1
-41.6
514.67
385.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.84
179.42
5.8
25.59
Op profit growth
-73.61
195.89
4.29
97.33
EBIT growth
-69.58
260.77
8.96
1,114.42
Net profit growth
-90.58
-2,149.49
-174.08
-74.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
154.41
151.8
150.14
142.78
294.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
154.41
151.8
150.14
142.78
294.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.39
103.21
586.63
17.28
13.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay S Mittal
Independent Director
Ashish J Bairagra
Independent Director
Rishabh P Shah
Independent Director
Ved Prakash
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajit Dabholkar
Reports by Arshiya Ltd
Summary
Arshiya Limited (Formerly known Arshiya International Ltd) was incorporated in year 1981 as IID Forgings Ltd. In 2006, the Companys name was changed into Arshhiya Technologies International Ltd and the name was further changed into Arshiya International Ltd with effect from September 28, 2007 and to Arshiya Limited in September, 2013.Arshiya is a fast emerging end-to-end service and solution provider in logistics and supply chain management. The company is an amalgamation of several strategic verticals such as Free Trade Warehousing Zones, Rail, 3PL, 4PL, Trucking, Warehousing & IT enabling unparalleled operational expertise & solution capability across the entire supply chain spectrum. Arshiya is rapidly expanding their business capabilities through continuous internal development and aggressive acquisitions in complimentary space. Their headquarter is at Mumbai with offices spanning across India, Singapore, Australia, Dubai, Qatar, Oman and USA.In April 2006, the company acquired 100% of the share in two companies namely Cyberlog Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore, a company engaged in the business of development and marketing of software products and Park Investments Ltd, Hongkong, a company engaged in the business of supply chain logistics. In January 2006, BDP (India) Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In october 2006, the company had a joint venture agreement with the BDP International Inc USA and Genco I Inc USA for foray into retail distribution activities.During
Read More
The Arshiya Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arshiya Ltd is ₹86.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arshiya Ltd is 0 and -0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arshiya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arshiya Ltd is ₹3.04 and ₹9.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arshiya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.39%, 3 Years at -50.84%, 1 Year at -60.00%, 6 Month at -35.77%, 3 Month at -10.70% and 1 Month at -16.08%.
