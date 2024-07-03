iifl-logo-icon 1
Arshiya Ltd Share Price

3.27
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:05:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.35
  • Day's High3.35
  • 52 Wk High9.75
  • Prev. Close3.34
  • Day's Low3.21
  • 52 Wk Low 3.04
  • Turnover (lac)3.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-16.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Arshiya Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

3.35

Prev. Close

3.34

Turnover(Lac.)

3.44

Day's High

3.35

Day's Low

3.21

52 Week's High

9.75

52 Week's Low

3.04

Book Value

-16.85

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arshiya Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2023

arrow

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Arshiya Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Arshiya Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:33 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.37%

Non-Promoter- 1.13%

Institutions: 1.12%

Non-Institutions: 84.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arshiya Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

54.61

55.94

52.46

51.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

6.91

Reserves

678.26

856.08

454.57

644.85

Net Worth

732.87

912.02

507.03

703.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.2

238.68

85.42

80.73

yoy growth (%)

-71.84

179.42

5.8

25.59

Raw materials

0

-57.75

0

0

As % of sales

0

24.19

0

0

Employee costs

-9.61

-12.72

-14.56

-13.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-100.28

26.1

-80.97

-90.47

Depreciation

-12.89

-15.71

-20.91

-21.81

Tax paid

0

-11.02

0

0

Working capital

-17.1

-41.6

514.67

385.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.84

179.42

5.8

25.59

Op profit growth

-73.61

195.89

4.29

97.33

EBIT growth

-69.58

260.77

8.96

1,114.42

Net profit growth

-90.58

-2,149.49

-174.08

-74.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

154.41

151.8

150.14

142.78

294.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

154.41

151.8

150.14

142.78

294.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.39

103.21

586.63

17.28

13.17

Arshiya Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arshiya Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay S Mittal

Independent Director

Ashish J Bairagra

Independent Director

Rishabh P Shah

Independent Director

Ved Prakash

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajit Dabholkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arshiya Ltd

Summary

Arshiya Limited (Formerly known Arshiya International Ltd) was incorporated in year 1981 as IID Forgings Ltd. In 2006, the Companys name was changed into Arshhiya Technologies International Ltd and the name was further changed into Arshiya International Ltd with effect from September 28, 2007 and to Arshiya Limited in September, 2013.Arshiya is a fast emerging end-to-end service and solution provider in logistics and supply chain management. The company is an amalgamation of several strategic verticals such as Free Trade Warehousing Zones, Rail, 3PL, 4PL, Trucking, Warehousing & IT enabling unparalleled operational expertise & solution capability across the entire supply chain spectrum. Arshiya is rapidly expanding their business capabilities through continuous internal development and aggressive acquisitions in complimentary space. Their headquarter is at Mumbai with offices spanning across India, Singapore, Australia, Dubai, Qatar, Oman and USA.In April 2006, the company acquired 100% of the share in two companies namely Cyberlog Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore, a company engaged in the business of development and marketing of software products and Park Investments Ltd, Hongkong, a company engaged in the business of supply chain logistics. In January 2006, BDP (India) Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In october 2006, the company had a joint venture agreement with the BDP International Inc USA and Genco I Inc USA for foray into retail distribution activities.During
Company FAQs

What is the Arshiya Ltd share price today?

The Arshiya Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arshiya Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arshiya Ltd is ₹86.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arshiya Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arshiya Ltd is 0 and -0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arshiya Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arshiya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arshiya Ltd is ₹3.04 and ₹9.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arshiya Ltd?

Arshiya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.39%, 3 Years at -50.84%, 1 Year at -60.00%, 6 Month at -35.77%, 3 Month at -10.70% and 1 Month at -16.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arshiya Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arshiya Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.37 %
Institutions - 1.13 %
Public - 84.50 %

