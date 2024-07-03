Summary

Arshiya Limited (Formerly known Arshiya International Ltd) was incorporated in year 1981 as IID Forgings Ltd. In 2006, the Companys name was changed into Arshhiya Technologies International Ltd and the name was further changed into Arshiya International Ltd with effect from September 28, 2007 and to Arshiya Limited in September, 2013.Arshiya is a fast emerging end-to-end service and solution provider in logistics and supply chain management. The company is an amalgamation of several strategic verticals such as Free Trade Warehousing Zones, Rail, 3PL, 4PL, Trucking, Warehousing & IT enabling unparalleled operational expertise & solution capability across the entire supply chain spectrum. Arshiya is rapidly expanding their business capabilities through continuous internal development and aggressive acquisitions in complimentary space. Their headquarter is at Mumbai with offices spanning across India, Singapore, Australia, Dubai, Qatar, Oman and USA.In April 2006, the company acquired 100% of the share in two companies namely Cyberlog Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore, a company engaged in the business of development and marketing of software products and Park Investments Ltd, Hongkong, a company engaged in the business of supply chain logistics. In January 2006, BDP (India) Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In october 2006, the company had a joint venture agreement with the BDP International Inc USA and Genco I Inc USA for foray into retail distribution activities.During

