To the Members of Arshiya Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Arshiya Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (herein after referred to as "the Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March 2022, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(i) We draw attention to the Note no.43.1 of the financial statements, during the year ended 31st March 2022, the Company received settlement of debt letter from Edelweiss Assets Reconstruction Company Limited ("EARC"). The settlement of debts would have become effective upon due completion of all conditions precedent to the satisfaction of EARC as mentioned in the settlement letter which were only partially achieved. However, the Company has given accounting effects of settlement letter in the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2022. Had the accounting effects of settlement letter not considered in the books of accounts of the Company, borrowing, finance cost, exceptional items, net profit/(loss) for the year, other equity and EPS for the year ended31st March 2022 would have been Rs 814,10.59 Lakh, Rs 186,58.05 Lakh, Rs 5,45.70 Lakh, (165,52.82) Lakh, Rs 257,45.22 Lakh, (6.31) respectively, as against the reported figure ofRs 598,43.54 Lakh, Rs 86,46.77Lakh, Rs 472,44.27Lakh, Rs 401,57.04 Lakh, Rs 859,55.28 Lakh, Rs 15.31 respectively.

(ii) We draw attention to the Note no.73 of the financial statements, during the course of preparation of standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2022, e-mails have been sent to lenders by the Company with a request to confirm their balances directly to us. As at 31st March 2022, direct balance confirmations of total borrowings including interest accrued (including current maturities and current borrowings), aggregating to Rs 651,89.29 Lakh have not been received. We are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence about these borrowings (including interest) outstanding as at 31st March 2022. Consequently, we are unable to determine whether any adjustment to these amounts are necessary and consequential impacts on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to the Note no. 47 of the Financial Statements, the Company is unable to pay it s dues to operational and financial creditors, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to lenders and lenders has started recovery proceeding, the Company has given guarantees for loan taken by the subsidiary out of which guarantees are invoked by lenders, some of the lenders have even called back their loans, lenders have classified Companys borrowing as NPA, current liabilities exceeded its current assets of the Company, operational and financial creditors have applied before NCLT under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Company also received notice under SARFAESI from EARC, for certain borrowings, to discharge its liabilities failing which they will realize the amount by enforcing securities on secured assets. These matters including other matters as set out in the notes indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The managements plans as a developer of the business indicate that monetization will happen periodically, and staggered but significant payments will be eceived to streamline the cash flows. These along with other developments in the sector are detailed in the notes. The said assumption of going concern is dependent upon Companys plan to monetize its assets in timely manner and generate cash flows to meet its obligations. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the said matter.

Emphasis of Matters

(i) We draw attention to Note no. 49 of the financial statements, regarding accounting of the scheme from the appointed date being 1st April 2019 as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, though the Scheme has become effective on 2nd February, 2022 and restatement of comparatives for the previous years by the management of the Company.

(ii) We draw attention to Note no. 49.1 of the financial statements, one of the lenders of the Company, had preferred an appeal in "Honable National Company Law Appellate Tribunal", ("NCLAT"), against the order of Honable National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Arshiya Rail Infrastructure Limited. NCLAT ordered to maintain the status quo prevailing as on that date, vide its order dated 4th March 2022. According to the legal opinion obtained by the Company and in view of the Management, it can prepare the financial statements of the Company as per sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

(iii) We draw attention to the Note no. 48 of the financial statements, regarding invocation of corporate guarantee by the Company to lenders of Arshiya Northern FTWZ Limited (ANFTWZ). The Company carried out the fair valuation of above guarantee through an independent Chartered Accountants firm and as per their report the value of assets in favor of lenders of ANFTWZ is higher than the total liabilities to them. Accordingly, no provision against the claims under the invoked corporate guarantee is considered necessary by management.

(iv) We draw attention to the Note no. 54(a) of the financial statements, regarding Companys non-current investment in Arshiya Northern FTWZ Limited (ANFTWZ) and its loans dues amounting to Rs 453,22.25 Lakh and Rs 147,05.56 Lakh, respectively. The operations of ANFTWZ are dependent on business plans and various steps taken by the management. Based on this and other factors stated in aforesaid note, management has considered that no adjustment, at this stage, are required to be made to the carrying value of investment and receivables as at 31st March, 2022.

(v) We draw attention to the Note no. 41 and 42 of the financial statements, pending execution of restructuring agreement for assignment of its debt to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC), the Company has continued to provide interest for year 31st March, 2022 in line with major terms negotiated with EARC in case of other agreements. In view of the management, no penal interest needs to be provided for the above said debt presently.

(vi) We draw attention to the Note no. 72 of the financial statements, regarding the balance confirmations of trade receivables and trade payables. During the course of preparation of standalone financial statements, e-mails/letters have been sent to various parties by the Company with a request to confirm their balances directly to us out of which only few parties have responded. The management is confident and is of the view that there will not be any material variation in the said balances.

(vii) We draw attention to Note no. 74 of the financial statements regarding recoverability of trade receivables amounting to Rs 429.25 Lakh as at 31st March 2022 from one of the customer. The Management is of the view that the said amounts are considered to be good and fully recoverable as on 31st March, 2022, and accordingly, no provision is required to be made in view of the reasons stated in the aforesaid note.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above said matters.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year ended 31st March 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How Our Audit Addressed The Key Audit matter Litigations matters and contingent liabilities The Company is subject to number of significant litigations. In such litigation matters certain lenders and creditors have filed winding up petitions/cases/other legal proceedings against the Company and its Directors for recovery of the amounts due to them which are at different stages before the respective judicial forums/authorities. The financial implication of such claims will be disclosed and recognized as and when finality in the matter is reached. Our audit procedures included the following • Discussion with the management on the development in theses litigations during the year ended 31st March, 2022. The amounts of litigations may be significant and estimates of the amounts of provisions or contingent liabilities are subject to significant management judgment. [Refer note no. 40, 69 and 71]. • Obtaining an understanding of the risk analysis performed by the Company, with the relating supporting documentation. Due to complexity involved in these litigation matters, managements judgment regarding recognition and measurement of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcomes of the legal cases are determined and it has been considered as a key audit matter. • Verification that the accounting and /or disclosures as the case may be in the standalone financial statements is in accordance with the assessment of management. • Obtaining representation letter from the management on the assessment of those matters as per SA 580 (revised) - written representations.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises in the Annual Report (but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon), which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain Professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the year ended 31st March 2022 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comment in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules there under;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2022 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. The matters described in paragraphs above under the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B";

h. The qualifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above;

i. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the Company to its directors during the year hence the provisions of section 197 of the Act is not applicable;

j. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in Note no. 40, 69 and 71 to the financial statements have disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position.

ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts and hence there are no material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of if s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of if s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (j) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Arshiya Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2022)

i. In respect of its property, plant and equipment and Intangible Assets :-

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and equipment including right of use (ROU) assets on the basis of available information.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has physically verified property, plant and equipment including right of use (ROU) assets, in accordance with a phased program of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification as compared with the available records.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of available records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is engaged in the business and development of Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ), the Company has inventory represented by freehold land for the business purpose. In our opinion, management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on the aforesaid verification.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, there is no working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets has been sanctioned. Therefore, clause (ii) (b) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

(a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, during the year the Company has not provided loans or not provided advances in the nature of loans, or not stood guarantee, or not provided security to any other entity except for the following:-

(Rs In Lakh)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries 1,39,03.56 41,80.05 - Others - 13,35.67 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 5,40,06.17 2,32,49.91 - Others 7,83,65.11 14,04.33

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the investments made, guarantee provided, security given and the terms and conditions of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantee provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to Companys interest.

(c) According to the books of accounts and records examined by us in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans, where the schedule of repayment of principal and interest, as applicable, has been stipulated, the repayments or receipts are generally regular. Loans given to subsidiaries are interest free.

(d) According to the books of accounts and records examined by us in respect of the loans, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given and the books of accounts and records examined by us, loans granted which have fallen due during the year have been renewed or extended and no fresh loans have been granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(Rs In Lakh)

Particulars Aggregate amount of over dues of existing loans renewed or extended Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Subsidiaries 2,32,49.91 94.30 Other 14,04.33 5.70

(f) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given and records examined by us, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable, have been complied with.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of services rendered. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the Company is not regular, in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues to the appropriate authorities, as applicable, during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as mentioned below:-

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 1328.00 Current and previous financial years Various due dates of current and previous financial years Not paid yet Interest on TDS 1108.39 Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 6.47 Current year Various due dates Not paid yet

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute except as mentioned below:-

(Rs in Lakh)

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Disputed (Net of TDS and Advance tax Paid) Period to which Dispute Relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 8,444.43 Assessment year 20092010 to 2016-2017 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal & Bombay High Court Service Tax Act, 1994 Service Tax 62.68 Financial Year 2013-2014 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Total 8,507.11

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by

us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender except as mentioned below:-

Defaults in respect of bank and financial institutions are as under:-

(in Lakh)

Nature of borrowing Name of Lenders* Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid (in days) Secured Loan - Others Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited-SC 162 2,650.00 Principal 1,370 45.00 Interest 1096 to 1278 240.00 Interest 730 to 1005 498.00 Interest 356 to 639 636.00 Interest 0 to 274 Secured Term Loan IDFC FIRST Bank Limited 3674.30 Principal 729 343.57 Interest 1096 to 1308 607.96 Interest 730 to 1066 717.16 Interest 365 to700 828.35 Interest 0 to 365 Short Term Priority Loans Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited 3,722.18 Principal 1,370 Secured Loan - Others Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited -various trust 2,510.00 Principal 1

*The above does not include borrowing assigned by lenders to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited pending restructuring agreement.

*In case of Axis Bank and SERI Equipment Finance Ltd during the year lenders has approved the settlement of dues and there is no default existing as at balance sheet date as per the terms agreed.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, short term fund available of Rs 7464.02 Lakh have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under audit.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, No report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by us or by any other auditor in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the internal audit system needs to be strengthened to make it commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934.

(C) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group has does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC).

(xvii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to 9566.44 Lakhs, however during the current financial year the Company has not incurred cash losses.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting and the various conditions specified under paragraph "Material uncertainty related to Going Concern" above, which indicates and causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting all of its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures provision of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Arshiya Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2022.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Arshiya Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management, directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

Based on our audit and information & explanations provided by the management, the material weaknesses have been identified in the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements as at 31st March, 2022 with regard to i) accounting of settlement letter without complying conditions precedent and ii) obtaining balance confirmations of borrowing (including interest) from lenders.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has maintained adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements as at 31st March, 2022 based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI and except for possible effects of the material weakness described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above on the achievement of the objectives of the Control criteria, the Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2022.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Companys annual financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022, and these material weaknesses do not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.