|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Jun 2024
|25 May 2024
|Arshiya Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Arshiya Limited (the Company) intimated earlier to the stock exchanges that the Company is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The Honble National Company Law Tribunal Mumbai bench (NCLT) vide its order dated 23.04.2024 has appointed Mr. Nitin Vishwanath Panchal having IBBI Registration No: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00777/2017-2018/11350 as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for the Company. The IRP on May 24 2024 decided and directed to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors (suspended) of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 (Financial Results). Accordingly a meeting of the Board of Director suspended) is convened on Thursday May 30 2024. Arshiya Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is further to the communication dated 25th May, 2024 regarding intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Arshiya Limited (the Company), to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 to consider, inter alia, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Since the prescribed quorum for the meeting was not present, the Board meeting was adjourned as per provisions of section 174(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the same day next week, at the same time and same venue. We hereby inform the stock exchanges that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors (Suspended) will be held on Thursday, 6th June, 2024 to consider, inter alia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/20224) Cancellation of the adjourn meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Since, prescribed quorum was not present at the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors and the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) appointed for the Company who would have Chaired the meeting, IRP is hospitalised & in ICU, pursuant to the provisions of clause 3.4.1 of the Secretarial Standard-1 (SS-1) the said Board meeting stand cancelled The Company will inform the Stock Exchanges date of the new Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Arshiya Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, April 19, 2024, has inter alia: 1. Approved re-appointment of Mr. Ajay S Mittal (DIN 00226355), as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. 20th April 2024 till 19th April 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders, based on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee. 2. Noted that the tenure of Mrs. Archana A Mittal, Joint Managing Director of the Company, expired from the close of working hours on 19th April 2024. The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are annexed herewith and marked as an Annexure-I. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting has held today i.e. 19th April 2024 has interalia approved re-appointment of Mr. Ajay S Mittal, as CMD and noted that the tenure of Mrs. Archana A Mittal Joint Managing Director of the Company, expired from close of working hours on 19th April 2024 Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|1. considered and recommended to solicit the consent of the shareholders of the Company by way of Special Resolution through Postal Ballot process for shifting of the Registered Office of the Company, from its present location at 205, 206(Part), 2nd Floor, Ceejay House, Shiv Sagar Estate, F Block, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018, India to Arshiya FTWZ, CO-1, Survey Nos. 178/3 & 178/4, At Post - Sai Village, Taluka - Panvel, District - Raigad, Pin code - 410 221, within the State of Maharashtra but outside the local limits of the city of Mumbai. The location of the proposed Registered Office falls under the jurisdiction of Panvel Taluka Police Station. 2. appointed Mrs. Sejal Soni., Practicing Company Secretary, who has issued her consent to act, as the scrutinizer for conducting the said Postal Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner and National Securities Depository System (NSDL) to provide e-voting platform.
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Arshiya Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023 and other businesses. Arshiya Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is with reference to the communication dated 7th February, 2024 regarding meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, to be held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 to consider, inter alia, the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Due to want of quorum, with the consent of all the Directors present at the meeting, it was decided to adjourn the meeting to Wednesday, 21st February, 2024, at the same time and same venue, consequently no agenda items were discussed. We hereby inform the stock exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 will be adjourned and the same will be held on Wednesday, 21st February, 2024 to consider, inter alia the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14-02-2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Arshiya Limited (the Company) at its adjourned meeting held today i.e. Wednesday 21st February, 2024 in respect of original meeting dated 14th February 2024, has approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month period ended on 31st December, 2023 and noted the Auditors Limited Review Report. In this regard, please find attached herewith: a) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-month period ended on 31st December 2023. b) Limited Review Report in respect of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-month period ended on 31st December, 2023. Financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023 Un-audited Financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024)
