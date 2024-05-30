Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 25 May 2024

Arshiya Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Arshiya Limited (the Company) intimated earlier to the stock exchanges that the Company is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The Honble National Company Law Tribunal Mumbai bench (NCLT) vide its order dated 23.04.2024 has appointed Mr. Nitin Vishwanath Panchal having IBBI Registration No: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00777/2017-2018/11350 as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for the Company. The IRP on May 24 2024 decided and directed to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors (suspended) of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 (Financial Results). Accordingly a meeting of the Board of Director suspended) is convened on Thursday May 30 2024. Arshiya Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is further to the communication dated 25th May, 2024 regarding intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Arshiya Limited (the Company), to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 to consider, inter alia, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Since the prescribed quorum for the meeting was not present, the Board meeting was adjourned as per provisions of section 174(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the same day next week, at the same time and same venue. We hereby inform the stock exchanges that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors (Suspended) will be held on Thursday, 6th June, 2024 to consider, inter alia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/20224) Cancellation of the adjourn meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Since, prescribed quorum was not present at the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors and the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) appointed for the Company who would have Chaired the meeting, IRP is hospitalised & in ICU, pursuant to the provisions of clause 3.4.1 of the Secretarial Standard-1 (SS-1) the said Board meeting stand cancelled The Company will inform the Stock Exchanges date of the new Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Arshiya Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, April 19, 2024, has inter alia: 1. Approved re-appointment of Mr. Ajay S Mittal (DIN 00226355), as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. 20th April 2024 till 19th April 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders, based on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee. 2. Noted that the tenure of Mrs. Archana A Mittal, Joint Managing Director of the Company, expired from the close of working hours on 19th April 2024. The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are annexed herewith and marked as an Annexure-I. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting has held today i.e. 19th April 2024 has interalia approved re-appointment of Mr. Ajay S Mittal, as CMD and noted that the tenure of Mrs. Archana A Mittal Joint Managing Director of the Company, expired from close of working hours on 19th April 2024 Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

1. considered and recommended to solicit the consent of the shareholders of the Company by way of Special Resolution through Postal Ballot process for shifting of the Registered Office of the Company, from its present location at 205, 206(Part), 2nd Floor, Ceejay House, Shiv Sagar Estate, F Block, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018, India to Arshiya FTWZ, CO-1, Survey Nos. 178/3 & 178/4, At Post - Sai Village, Taluka - Panvel, District - Raigad, Pin code - 410 221, within the State of Maharashtra but outside the local limits of the city of Mumbai. The location of the proposed Registered Office falls under the jurisdiction of Panvel Taluka Police Station. 2. appointed Mrs. Sejal Soni., Practicing Company Secretary, who has issued her consent to act, as the scrutinizer for conducting the said Postal Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner and National Securities Depository System (NSDL) to provide e-voting platform.

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024