Arshiya Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
54.61
55.94
52.46
51.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
6.91
Reserves
678.26
856.08
454.57
644.85
Net Worth
732.87
912.02
507.03
703.38
Minority Interest
Debt
605.72
605.06
887.4
864.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,338.59
1,517.08
1,394.43
1,567.6
Fixed Assets
516.26
621.96
626.82
717.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
454.23
509.06
501.57
501.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
367.78
385.7
265.49
348.33
Inventories
125.37
125.37
125.37
125.37
Inventory Days
680.89
191.72
Sundry Debtors
130.64
135.56
246.31
159.62
Debtor Days
1,337.72
244.09
Other Current Assets
395.12
317.33
306.38
338.45
Sundry Creditors
-12.78
-14.35
-13.79
-11.23
Creditor Days
74.89
17.17
Other Current Liabilities
-270.57
-178.21
-398.78
-263.88
Cash
0.32
0.35
0.53
0.26
Total Assets
1,338.59
1,517.07
1,394.41
1,567.6
