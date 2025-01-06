iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arshiya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.17
(-5.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arshiya Ltd

Arshiya FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-100.28

26.1

-80.97

-90.47

Depreciation

-12.89

-15.71

-20.91

-21.81

Tax paid

0

-11.02

0

0

Working capital

-17.1

-41.6

514.67

385.92

Other operating items

Operating

-130.27

-42.23

412.77

273.62

Capital expenditure

-82.92

-208.51

-277.99

-90.24

Free cash flow

-213.19

-250.74

134.78

183.38

Equity raised

1,193.64

2,375.74

2,763.27

1,466.57

Investing

0.06

-818.68

-40.14

526.09

Financing

33.16

-40.43

-115.15

-138.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,013.67

1,265.87

2,742.76

2,037.79

Arshiya : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arshiya Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.