Arshiya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-100.28
26.1
-80.97
-90.47
Depreciation
-12.89
-15.71
-20.91
-21.81
Tax paid
0
-11.02
0
0
Working capital
-17.1
-41.6
514.67
385.92
Other operating items
Operating
-130.27
-42.23
412.77
273.62
Capital expenditure
-82.92
-208.51
-277.99
-90.24
Free cash flow
-213.19
-250.74
134.78
183.38
Equity raised
1,193.64
2,375.74
2,763.27
1,466.57
Investing
0.06
-818.68
-40.14
526.09
Financing
33.16
-40.43
-115.15
-138.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,013.67
1,265.87
2,742.76
2,037.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.