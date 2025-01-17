Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.07
13.67
-3.63
-12.9
Op profit growth
-8.97
149.99
1.7
-32.19
EBIT growth
-152.53
-24.94
-26.54
82.78
Net profit growth
-20.32
-1,015.64
-113.19
-36.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
38.81
31.94
14.52
13.76
EBIT margin
8.47
-12.08
-18.3
-24.01
Net profit margin
-166.89
-156.94
19.48
-142.32
RoCE
1.13
-1.48
-1.82
-2.73
RoNW
-941.76
-27.03
2.42
841.71
RoA
-5.56
-4.83
0.48
-4.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.83
-17.91
1.36
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-18.64
-23.44
-2.24
-31.4
Book value per share
-4.38
5.21
31.55
20.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.57
-0.31
44.59
0
P/CEPS
-1.49
-0.24
-27.01
-1.75
P/B
-6.37
1.18
5.77
2.68
EV/EBIDTA
15.31
20.39
65.35
75.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.02
2.98
0.07
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.78
33.91
36.01
31.88
Inventory days
207.39
77.79
0.22
1.19
Creditor days
-124.65
-144.34
-169.03
-157.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.04
0.1
0.15
0.21
Net debt / equity
-10.91
14.94
2.61
7.01
Net debt / op. profit
14.66
21.39
50.07
60.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11.03
-10.53
-14.02
-13.24
Other costs
-50.15
-57.51
-71.44
-72.99
No Record Found
