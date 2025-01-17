iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arshiya Ltd Key Ratios

3.14
(0.32%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arshiya Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.07

13.67

-3.63

-12.9

Op profit growth

-8.97

149.99

1.7

-32.19

EBIT growth

-152.53

-24.94

-26.54

82.78

Net profit growth

-20.32

-1,015.64

-113.19

-36.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

38.81

31.94

14.52

13.76

EBIT margin

8.47

-12.08

-18.3

-24.01

Net profit margin

-166.89

-156.94

19.48

-142.32

RoCE

1.13

-1.48

-1.82

-2.73

RoNW

-941.76

-27.03

2.42

841.71

RoA

-5.56

-4.83

0.48

-4.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.83

-17.91

1.36

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-18.64

-23.44

-2.24

-31.4

Book value per share

-4.38

5.21

31.55

20.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.57

-0.31

44.59

0

P/CEPS

-1.49

-0.24

-27.01

-1.75

P/B

-6.37

1.18

5.77

2.68

EV/EBIDTA

15.31

20.39

65.35

75.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.02

2.98

0.07

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.78

33.91

36.01

31.88

Inventory days

207.39

77.79

0.22

1.19

Creditor days

-124.65

-144.34

-169.03

-157.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.04

0.1

0.15

0.21

Net debt / equity

-10.91

14.94

2.61

7.01

Net debt / op. profit

14.66

21.39

50.07

60.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11.03

-10.53

-14.02

-13.24

Other costs

-50.15

-57.51

-71.44

-72.99

Arshiya : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arshiya Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.