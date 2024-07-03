Arshiya Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
78.87
75.53
79.44
72.36
71.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78.87
75.53
79.44
72.36
71.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.07
2.32
9.03
94.18
583.21
Total Income
99.95
77.85
88.47
166.54
654.39
Total Expenditure
2,275.97
79.14
63.61
43.39
41.49
PBIDT
-2,176.02
-1.28
24.86
123.15
612.9
Interest
415.44
112.68
282.9
99.28
-40.14
PBDT
-2,591.46
-113.96
-258.04
23.87
653.04
Depreciation
72.01
40.92
70.09
40.78
16.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.33
0.54
0
0.46
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2,663.14
-155.42
-328.12
-17.37
637.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2,663.14
-155.42
-328.12
-17.37
637.01
Extra-ordinary Items
-2,226.07
-0.02
-0.01
81.74
484.86
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-437.07
-155.4
-328.11
-99.11
152.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-5.9
0
-0.66
24.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.7
52.7
52.7
52.46
52.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2,758.99
-1.69
31.29
170.19
861.05
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-3,376.61
-205.77
-413.04
-24
894.92
