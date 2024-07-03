iifl-logo-icon 1
Arshiya Ltd Half Yearly Results

3.3
(2.80%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:24:39 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

78.87

75.53

79.44

72.36

71.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78.87

75.53

79.44

72.36

71.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.07

2.32

9.03

94.18

583.21

Total Income

99.95

77.85

88.47

166.54

654.39

Total Expenditure

2,275.97

79.14

63.61

43.39

41.49

PBIDT

-2,176.02

-1.28

24.86

123.15

612.9

Interest

415.44

112.68

282.9

99.28

-40.14

PBDT

-2,591.46

-113.96

-258.04

23.87

653.04

Depreciation

72.01

40.92

70.09

40.78

16.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.33

0.54

0

0.46

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2,663.14

-155.42

-328.12

-17.37

637.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2,663.14

-155.42

-328.12

-17.37

637.01

Extra-ordinary Items

-2,226.07

-0.02

-0.01

81.74

484.86

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-437.07

-155.4

-328.11

-99.11

152.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-5.9

0

-0.66

24.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

52.7

52.7

52.7

52.46

52.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2,758.99

-1.69

31.29

170.19

861.05

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-3,376.61

-205.77

-413.04

-24

894.92

