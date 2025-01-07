Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.2
238.68
85.42
80.73
yoy growth (%)
-71.84
179.42
5.8
25.59
Raw materials
0
-57.75
0
0
As % of sales
0
24.19
0
0
Employee costs
-9.61
-12.72
-14.56
-13.66
As % of sales
14.3
5.33
17.05
16.92
Other costs
-15.18
-7.45
-16.53
-14.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.59
3.12
19.35
18.55
Operating profit
42.4
160.74
54.32
52.08
OPM
63.1
67.34
63.59
64.51
Depreciation
-12.89
-15.71
-20.91
-21.81
Interest expense
-148.12
-131.22
-124.58
-130.49
Other income
18.33
12.29
10.2
9.74
Profit before tax
-100.28
26.1
-80.97
-90.47
Taxes
0
-11.02
0
0
Tax rate
0
-42.25
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-100.28
15.07
-80.97
-90.47
Exceptional items
0
-1,080.62
132.96
20.3
Net profit
-100.28
-1,065.55
51.99
-70.17
yoy growth (%)
-90.58
-2,149.49
-174.08
-74.79
NPM
-149.21
-446.43
60.86
-86.92
