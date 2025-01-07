iifl-logo-icon 1
Arshiya Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.13
(-1.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:58:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.2

238.68

85.42

80.73

yoy growth (%)

-71.84

179.42

5.8

25.59

Raw materials

0

-57.75

0

0

As % of sales

0

24.19

0

0

Employee costs

-9.61

-12.72

-14.56

-13.66

As % of sales

14.3

5.33

17.05

16.92

Other costs

-15.18

-7.45

-16.53

-14.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.59

3.12

19.35

18.55

Operating profit

42.4

160.74

54.32

52.08

OPM

63.1

67.34

63.59

64.51

Depreciation

-12.89

-15.71

-20.91

-21.81

Interest expense

-148.12

-131.22

-124.58

-130.49

Other income

18.33

12.29

10.2

9.74

Profit before tax

-100.28

26.1

-80.97

-90.47

Taxes

0

-11.02

0

0

Tax rate

0

-42.25

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-100.28

15.07

-80.97

-90.47

Exceptional items

0

-1,080.62

132.96

20.3

Net profit

-100.28

-1,065.55

51.99

-70.17

yoy growth (%)

-90.58

-2,149.49

-174.08

-74.79

NPM

-149.21

-446.43

60.86

-86.92

