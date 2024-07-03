Arshiya Ltd Summary

Arshiya Limited (Formerly known Arshiya International Ltd) was incorporated in year 1981 as IID Forgings Ltd. In 2006, the Companys name was changed into Arshhiya Technologies International Ltd and the name was further changed into Arshiya International Ltd with effect from September 28, 2007 and to Arshiya Limited in September, 2013.Arshiya is a fast emerging end-to-end service and solution provider in logistics and supply chain management. The company is an amalgamation of several strategic verticals such as Free Trade Warehousing Zones, Rail, 3PL, 4PL, Trucking, Warehousing & IT enabling unparalleled operational expertise & solution capability across the entire supply chain spectrum. Arshiya is rapidly expanding their business capabilities through continuous internal development and aggressive acquisitions in complimentary space. Their headquarter is at Mumbai with offices spanning across India, Singapore, Australia, Dubai, Qatar, Oman and USA.In April 2006, the company acquired 100% of the share in two companies namely Cyberlog Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore, a company engaged in the business of development and marketing of software products and Park Investments Ltd, Hongkong, a company engaged in the business of supply chain logistics. In January 2006, BDP (India) Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In october 2006, the company had a joint venture agreement with the BDP International Inc USA and Genco I Inc USA for foray into retail distribution activities.During the year 2007-08, the company incorporated Arshiya Logistics Infrastructure Ltd, Arshiya Western Logistic Infrastructure Ltd, Arshiya Distripark Ltd and Flat World Processes Ltd. Thus, they became the subsidiary of the company.The company made substantial acquistion of land for the Free Trade Warehousing Zone proposed at Uttar Pradesh and Nagpur at an estimated cost of Rs 1100 crore and Rs 900 crore respectively.The company incorporated a subsidiary namely Arshiya Rail Infrastructure Ltd for containerised rail operations services to the customer for both domestic and exim cargo movement across the the country. The company estimated the project outlay of Rs 1600 crore for the acquisition of 75 Rakes, break vans, building of rail siding and other necessary infrastructure across the country.During the year 2012-13, Arshiya FTWZ Limited (AFWZL) and Arshiya Domestic Distripark Limited (ADDL)wholly owned subsidiaries got merged with the Company During the year 2021-22, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between the Company and NCR Rail Infrastructure Limited (the erstwhile Arshiya Rail Infrastructure Limited) was made effective from 02nd February 2022, by which the domestic business of the Company at Khurja got demerged into NCR Rail Infrastructure Limited. Further, NCR Rail Infrastructure Limited (NRIL) is ceased to be subsidiary company of the Company and AMD Business Support Services Private Limited (Direct Subsidiary of NRIL) is ceased to be step down subsidiary company of the Company.