Summary

OneClick Logistics India Limited was incorporated as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Oneclick Logistics LLP in year 2017-18 and was later on converted to a public limited company through certificate of incorporation dated December 14, 2022 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is an integrated logistics services and solutions provider. The Company was incorporated with an object to acquire running business of Oneclick Logistics LLP through business transfer agreement with effect from February 10, 2023.Their services can be broadly categorized as i) non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC); ii) ocean and air freight forwarding; iii) bulk cargo handling; iv) custom clearance, who have valid Custom House Agents License and allied logistics and transportation services. As an integrated end-to-end logistic services provider, the Company offer customers a single-window solution thereby negating the need to approach multiple service providers at different levels in the chain of logistics services. The Company offer services in India to importers for importing goods from countries namely China, Europe, Singapore and Malaysia where they have presence through agency partners. Business arrangements with agency partners provide services in jurisdictions where it does not operate directly. The agency partnerships also help in acquiring new business opportunities in India through agency partners who do not hav

