Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹108.85
Prev. Close₹107
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.92
Day's High₹108.9
Day's Low₹108.85
52 Week's High₹130.75
52 Week's Low₹54.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.25
P/E58.79
EPS1.82
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.6
2.61
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
8.26
0.19
Net Worth
11.86
2.8
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh Liladhar Bhanushali
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajan Shivram Mote
Non Executive Director
Krati Maheshwari
Independent Director
Aditya V. Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Khesakani
Non Executive Director
Sakri Liladhar Bhanushali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by OneClick Logistics India Ltd
Summary
OneClick Logistics India Limited was incorporated as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Oneclick Logistics LLP in year 2017-18 and was later on converted to a public limited company through certificate of incorporation dated December 14, 2022 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is an integrated logistics services and solutions provider. The Company was incorporated with an object to acquire running business of Oneclick Logistics LLP through business transfer agreement with effect from February 10, 2023.Their services can be broadly categorized as i) non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC); ii) ocean and air freight forwarding; iii) bulk cargo handling; iv) custom clearance, who have valid Custom House Agents License and allied logistics and transportation services. As an integrated end-to-end logistic services provider, the Company offer customers a single-window solution thereby negating the need to approach multiple service providers at different levels in the chain of logistics services. The Company offer services in India to importers for importing goods from countries namely China, Europe, Singapore and Malaysia where they have presence through agency partners. Business arrangements with agency partners provide services in jurisdictions where it does not operate directly. The agency partnerships also help in acquiring new business opportunities in India through agency partners who do not hav
Read More
The OneClick Logistics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OneClick Logistics India Ltd is ₹39.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of OneClick Logistics India Ltd is 58.79 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OneClick Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OneClick Logistics India Ltd is ₹54.1 and ₹130.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
OneClick Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 57.58%, 6 Month at 30.17%, 3 Month at 32.10% and 1 Month at 10.31%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.