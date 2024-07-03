iifl-logo-icon 1
OneClick Logistics India Ltd Share Price

108.9
(1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:51:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open108.85
  • Day's High108.9
  • 52 Wk High130.75
  • Prev. Close107
  • Day's Low108.85
  • 52 Wk Low 54.1
  • Turnover (lac)3.92
  • P/E58.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

OneClick Logistics India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

108.85

Prev. Close

107

Turnover(Lac.)

3.92

Day's High

108.9

Day's Low

108.85

52 Week's High

130.75

52 Week's Low

54.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.25

P/E

58.79

EPS

1.82

Divi. Yield

0

OneClick Logistics India Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

23 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

OneClick Logistics India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

OneClick Logistics India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:16 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.17%

Non-Promoter- 32.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

OneClick Logistics India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.6

2.61

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

8.26

0.19

Net Worth

11.86

2.8

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

OneClick Logistics India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT OneClick Logistics India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahesh Liladhar Bhanushali

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajan Shivram Mote

Non Executive Director

Krati Maheshwari

Independent Director

Aditya V. Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Khesakani

Non Executive Director

Sakri Liladhar Bhanushali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by OneClick Logistics India Ltd

Summary

OneClick Logistics India Limited was incorporated as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Oneclick Logistics LLP in year 2017-18 and was later on converted to a public limited company through certificate of incorporation dated December 14, 2022 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is an integrated logistics services and solutions provider. The Company was incorporated with an object to acquire running business of Oneclick Logistics LLP through business transfer agreement with effect from February 10, 2023.Their services can be broadly categorized as i) non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC); ii) ocean and air freight forwarding; iii) bulk cargo handling; iv) custom clearance, who have valid Custom House Agents License and allied logistics and transportation services. As an integrated end-to-end logistic services provider, the Company offer customers a single-window solution thereby negating the need to approach multiple service providers at different levels in the chain of logistics services. The Company offer services in India to importers for importing goods from countries namely China, Europe, Singapore and Malaysia where they have presence through agency partners. Business arrangements with agency partners provide services in jurisdictions where it does not operate directly. The agency partnerships also help in acquiring new business opportunities in India through agency partners who do not hav
Company FAQs

What is the OneClick Logistics India Ltd share price today?

The OneClick Logistics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of OneClick Logistics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OneClick Logistics India Ltd is ₹39.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of OneClick Logistics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of OneClick Logistics India Ltd is 58.79 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of OneClick Logistics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OneClick Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OneClick Logistics India Ltd is ₹54.1 and ₹130.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of OneClick Logistics India Ltd?

OneClick Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 57.58%, 6 Month at 30.17%, 3 Month at 32.10% and 1 Month at 10.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of OneClick Logistics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of OneClick Logistics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.83 %

