Board Meeting 23 Nov 2024 23 Nov 2024

Oneclick Logistics India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Oneclick Logistics India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024