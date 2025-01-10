OneClick Logistics India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.6
2.61
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
8.26
0.19
Net Worth
11.86
2.8
Minority Interest
Debt
2.24
1.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
14.13
4.72
Fixed Assets
2.79
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
8.62
3.8
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.09
5.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.58
2.45
Sundry Creditors
-1.89
-1.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.16
-2.58
Cash
2.68
0.85
Total Assets
14.14
4.73
