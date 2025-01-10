iifl-logo-icon 1
OneClick Logistics India Ltd Balance Sheet

105
(-0.66%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.6

2.61

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

8.26

0.19

Net Worth

11.86

2.8

Minority Interest

Debt

2.24

1.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

14.13

4.72

Fixed Assets

2.79

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.04

Networking Capital

8.62

3.8

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.09

5.63

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.58

2.45

Sundry Creditors

-1.89

-1.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.16

-2.58

Cash

2.68

0.85

Total Assets

14.14

4.73

