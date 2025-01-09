We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Oneclick Logistics India Limited (“the Company”) which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the with Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 (the “Act”) read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit and Statement of Cash Flow for the Year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue recognition: Revenue is one of the key performance indicators of the Company and there could be a risk that revenue is recognized in the incorrect period or before the completion of services to the customer. Our audit procedures in relation to revenue recognition includes the following: Unbilled revenue is wrongly billed in current period, even though services yet to rendered. Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed compliance with the policies in terms of applicable accounting standards. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls around revenue recognition. Verified with Job number, HAWB HBL number allocated to consignment, its estimated arrival time (ETA) along with, invoices raised on sample basis. Evaluated managements assessment of the impact on revenue recognition and consequential impact on the provisions on receivables. Verified movement in Unbilled revenue, subsequent billing on sample basis.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Managements Responsibility for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and complied with the requirement of audit trail, except to the extent stated in (i)(vi) below.

c. The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the specified relevant accounting standard, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors, is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the period is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2020, in our opinion and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations that would affect its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Since, the Company has not paid or proposed dividend for the period, section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, the company, has used an accounting software eFreight which is operated by a third party software service provider, for maintaining its books of account, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with. However, software does not allow any modification to any entries passed in the books.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For JMR & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 106912W / W100300

“Annexure A”

To the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of Oneclick Logistic India Limited for the period ended 31st March, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Oneclick Logistic India Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Oneclick Logistic India Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company, have in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR JMR & ASSOCIATES LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 106912W / W100300

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date

i. In respect of its property, plant and equipment:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

b) The Company has physically verified its property, plant and equipment which was acquired during the reporting period at the time of business taken over by the Company from Oneclick Logistics LLP (“the LLP”) as per business transfer agreement dated 10 February 2023. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising the immovable properties of office building which are freehold, are held in the name of the Oneclick Logistics LLP- firm which has been taken over by the Company as per business transfer agreement dated 10 February 2023 as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the period.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the period or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The Company is involved in the business of rendering services. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(ii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii.

(a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, during the year, the Company has not provided any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or provided security to any other entity.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not made investments during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(c) The Company has not provided loans or provided advance in nature of loans. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loan which attract provision of section 185 of the Act. The Company has neither made any investment nor given any loans during the year, accordingly, the provisions of section 186 of the Act is not applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as per the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed thereunder, and accordingly, the provisions of Clause (v) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records under section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable of the Company, as required under Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014.

vii. a) According to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, income tax, service tax, GST, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears in this respect as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except ESIC amounting to Rs.0.17 lakhs, Provident fund amounting to Rs.0.43 lakhs and Professional Tax Rs.0.05 lakhs are outstanding.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, there is no dues on account of income tax, service tax, GST and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks. The Company do not have any borrowings from government or dues to debenture holders.

b) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, term loans raised by the Company during the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

d) on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (e) and 3 (ix) (f) not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) During the year the Company has raised money by way of initial public offer were applied for the purposes for which they were raised, except unutilised amount of Rs.101.67 Lakhs has been deposited in fixed deposit with Bank Rs.63 lakhs and 38.67 lakhs in Escrow account with bank.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the period. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the period and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the period (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors, requiring compliance with Section 192 of the Companies Act.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year .

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year .

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our verification, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.