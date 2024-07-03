OneClick Logistics India Ltd Summary

OneClick Logistics India Limited was incorporated as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Oneclick Logistics LLP in year 2017-18 and was later on converted to a public limited company through certificate of incorporation dated December 14, 2022 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is an integrated logistics services and solutions provider. The Company was incorporated with an object to acquire running business of Oneclick Logistics LLP through business transfer agreement with effect from February 10, 2023.Their services can be broadly categorized as i) non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC); ii) ocean and air freight forwarding; iii) bulk cargo handling; iv) custom clearance, who have valid Custom House Agents License and allied logistics and transportation services. As an integrated end-to-end logistic services provider, the Company offer customers a single-window solution thereby negating the need to approach multiple service providers at different levels in the chain of logistics services. The Company offer services in India to importers for importing goods from countries namely China, Europe, Singapore and Malaysia where they have presence through agency partners. Business arrangements with agency partners provide services in jurisdictions where it does not operate directly. The agency partnerships also help in acquiring new business opportunities in India through agency partners who do not have direct operations in India. The services include container handling, clearing and forwarding, custom clearance, brake bulk handling and brokerage, recovery of all type of claims including custom and insurance, warehousing, distribution and supply chain management, port and terminal operations and container freight station operations. Apart from these, business development and solutions are dedicated to, and specialize in, designing customized integrated logistics solutions for clients, which have helped improve service levels, cost, quality, scalability and visibility of clients supply chain. This, along with a combination in logistics and transportation network and diversified service portfolio, has made it possible for Company to attract and retain clients across various industry segments. It specialized in the end-to-end pickup, clearance and delivering for all kinds of heavy and over dimensional cargo. The Promoters, Mahesh Bhanushali and Rajan Mote have started the business of freight forwarding and custom broker in the year 2017 under the name and style of Oneclick Logistics LLP and have, since then, have consistently grown their presence, enhanced the scope of services, and increased capabilities and expertise with continuous learning and upgradation into the logistics industry. As of now, the Company is the member of World Cargo Alliance (WCA). The Company operate in all major ports in India as well as private ports such as Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Delhi ICD, Pipavav, Chennai and ICD Ahmedabad. For the period ended March 31, 2023, the NVOCC, Freight Forwarding (FCL) Freight Forwarding (Air) and Bulk Cargo verticals handle 7424 throughput TEUs, 28481 cubic meter, 25 (brake bulk shipment) and 650 custom clearances. The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 11,12,400 Equity Shares.