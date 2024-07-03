Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹1,154.75
Prev. Close₹1,158.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹274.8
Day's High₹1,154.75
Day's Low₹1,093.15
52 Week's High₹1,309
52 Week's Low₹757.65
Book Value₹261.21
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,893.37
P/E24.54
EPS47.07
Divi. Yield0.6
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.55
15.51
15.47
15.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,832.2
1,552.25
1,297.6
1,064.94
Net Worth
1,847.75
1,567.76
1,313.07
1,080.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,904.56
2,452.01
2,513.35
2,177.14
yoy growth (%)
18.45
-2.44
15.44
20.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-163.76
-140.15
-152.37
-120.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
303.08
170.15
151.74
135.56
Depreciation
-107.58
-88.09
-77.65
-67.32
Tax paid
-35.65
-21.43
-15.45
-27.81
Working capital
46.32
-21.92
82.31
49.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.45
-2.44
15.44
20.66
Op profit growth
57.53
6.16
11.91
32.48
EBIT growth
61.09
5.87
10.63
41.78
Net profit growth
98.43
6.6
21.84
47.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,024.2
3,782.6
3,258.8
2,802.39
2,717.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,024.2
3,782.6
3,258.8
2,802.39
2,717.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
121.7
74.6
45.46
45.6
45.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
D P Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S N Agarwal
Managing Director
Vineet Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chander Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Urmila Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archana Pandey
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijay Sankar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gita Nayyar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravi Uppal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vikrampati Singhania
Independent Director
Avinash Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Transport Corporation of India Ltd
Summary
Established in January 1958, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is Indias leading integrated supply chain and multimodal logistics service provider as well as a pioneer in the sphere of cargo transportation in India. It offer seamless multimodal transportation solutions. It provide services, including freight, supply chain, warehousing solutions and shipping services, which covers entire supply chain right from the point of origin to the end consumers. Presently, the Company operates through three business divisions - TCI Freight, TCI Supply Chain Solutions, and TCI Seaways. It has joint ventures with CONCOR and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. These strategic business units have helped the Company scale up the learning curve in new business areas.TCI group is Indias largest integrated logistics serivce provider,serving 3000 destinations. TCI has the countrys widest branch network of over 1000 company-owned offices and a team of over 4000 trained employees.TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. It became the largest surface transport company of Asia. It became the first road transport organization in the Country to achieve ISO 9002 for service quality for its operations. It handles over 4 million tons of cargo annually.It operates a mammoth fleet of over 3000 trucks moving 15000 consignments daily.By inducting Volvo Vehicles for its Transport Division it is aiming to give the customer the added advantage of carrying large quantities and volumetric cargo safe
Read More
The Transport Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1141.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transport Corporation of India Ltd is ₹8893.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transport Corporation of India Ltd is 24.54 and 4.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transport Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transport Corporation of India Ltd is ₹757.65 and ₹1309 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Transport Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.79%, 3 Years at 16.59%, 1 Year at 41.02%, 6 Month at 23.41%, 3 Month at 7.52% and 1 Month at 2.03%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.