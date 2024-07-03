iifl-logo-icon 1
Transport Corporation of India Ltd Share Price

1,141.25
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,154.75
  • Day's High1,154.75
  • 52 Wk High1,309
  • Prev. Close1,158.4
  • Day's Low1,093.15
  • 52 Wk Low 757.65
  • Turnover (lac)274.8
  • P/E24.54
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value261.21
  • EPS47.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,893.37
  • Div. Yield0.6
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Transport Corporation of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

1,154.75

Prev. Close

1,158.4

Turnover(Lac.)

274.8

Day's High

1,154.75

Day's Low

1,093.15

52 Week's High

1,309

52 Week's Low

757.65

Book Value

261.21

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,893.37

P/E

24.54

EPS

47.07

Divi. Yield

0.6

Transport Corporation of India Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 01 Nov, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jun, 2024

arrow

Transport Corporation of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Transport Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.78%

Non-Promoter- 15.38%

Institutions: 15.38%

Non-Institutions: 15.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Transport Corporation of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.55

15.51

15.47

15.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,832.2

1,552.25

1,297.6

1,064.94

Net Worth

1,847.75

1,567.76

1,313.07

1,080.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,904.56

2,452.01

2,513.35

2,177.14

yoy growth (%)

18.45

-2.44

15.44

20.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-163.76

-140.15

-152.37

-120.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

303.08

170.15

151.74

135.56

Depreciation

-107.58

-88.09

-77.65

-67.32

Tax paid

-35.65

-21.43

-15.45

-27.81

Working capital

46.32

-21.92

82.31

49.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.45

-2.44

15.44

20.66

Op profit growth

57.53

6.16

11.91

32.48

EBIT growth

61.09

5.87

10.63

41.78

Net profit growth

98.43

6.6

21.84

47.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,024.2

3,782.6

3,258.8

2,802.39

2,717.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,024.2

3,782.6

3,258.8

2,802.39

2,717.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

121.7

74.6

45.46

45.6

45.27

Transport Corporation of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Transport Corporation of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

D P Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S N Agarwal

Managing Director

Vineet Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chander Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Urmila Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archana Pandey

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijay Sankar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gita Nayyar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravi Uppal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vikrampati Singhania

Independent Director

Avinash Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transport Corporation of India Ltd

Summary

Established in January 1958, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is Indias leading integrated supply chain and multimodal logistics service provider as well as a pioneer in the sphere of cargo transportation in India. It offer seamless multimodal transportation solutions. It provide services, including freight, supply chain, warehousing solutions and shipping services, which covers entire supply chain right from the point of origin to the end consumers. Presently, the Company operates through three business divisions - TCI Freight, TCI Supply Chain Solutions, and TCI Seaways. It has joint ventures with CONCOR and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. These strategic business units have helped the Company scale up the learning curve in new business areas.TCI group is Indias largest integrated logistics serivce provider,serving 3000 destinations. TCI has the countrys widest branch network of over 1000 company-owned offices and a team of over 4000 trained employees.TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. It became the largest surface transport company of Asia. It became the first road transport organization in the Country to achieve ISO 9002 for service quality for its operations. It handles over 4 million tons of cargo annually.It operates a mammoth fleet of over 3000 trucks moving 15000 consignments daily.By inducting Volvo Vehicles for its Transport Division it is aiming to give the customer the added advantage of carrying large quantities and volumetric cargo safe
Company FAQs

What is the Transport Corporation of India Ltd share price today?

The Transport Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1141.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transport Corporation of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transport Corporation of India Ltd is ₹8893.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transport Corporation of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transport Corporation of India Ltd is 24.54 and 4.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transport Corporation of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transport Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transport Corporation of India Ltd is ₹757.65 and ₹1309 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transport Corporation of India Ltd?

Transport Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.79%, 3 Years at 16.59%, 1 Year at 41.02%, 6 Month at 23.41%, 3 Month at 7.52% and 1 Month at 2.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transport Corporation of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transport Corporation of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.78 %
Institutions - 15.38 %
Public - 15.84 %

