Summary

Established in January 1958, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is Indias leading integrated supply chain and multimodal logistics service provider as well as a pioneer in the sphere of cargo transportation in India. It offer seamless multimodal transportation solutions. It provide services, including freight, supply chain, warehousing solutions and shipping services, which covers entire supply chain right from the point of origin to the end consumers. Presently, the Company operates through three business divisions - TCI Freight, TCI Supply Chain Solutions, and TCI Seaways. It has joint ventures with CONCOR and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. These strategic business units have helped the Company scale up the learning curve in new business areas.TCI group is Indias largest integrated logistics serivce provider,serving 3000 destinations. TCI has the countrys widest branch network of over 1000 company-owned offices and a team of over 4000 trained employees.TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. It became the largest surface transport company of Asia. It became the first road transport organization in the Country to achieve ISO 9002 for service quality for its operations. It handles over 4 million tons of cargo annually.It operates a mammoth fleet of over 3000 trucks moving 15000 consignments daily.By inducting Volvo Vehicles for its Transport Division it is aiming to give the customer the added advantage of carrying large quantities and volumetric cargo safe

Read More