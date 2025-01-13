Transport Corporation of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.55
15.51
15.47
15.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,832.2
1,552.25
1,297.6
1,064.94
Net Worth
1,847.75
1,567.76
1,313.07
1,080.36
Minority Interest
Debt
131.76
84.56
76.45
262.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.57
30.76
28.5
26.34
Total Liabilities
2,014.08
1,683.08
1,418.02
1,369.12
Fixed Assets
913.37
790.74
786.01
783.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
413.6
172.21
99.76
85.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.45
5.4
3.78
0
Networking Capital
597.73
545.45
470.41
468.76
Inventories
10.55
4.93
8.46
7.01
Inventory Days
1.06
1.04
Sundry Debtors
529.92
515.99
455.74
457.07
Debtor Days
57.27
68.03
Other Current Assets
281.07
252.56
223.65
222.27
Sundry Creditors
-57.65
-67.95
-76.61
-74.39
Creditor Days
9.62
11.07
Other Current Liabilities
-166.16
-160.08
-140.83
-143.2
Cash
83.93
169.29
58.07
30.77
Total Assets
2,014.08
1,683.09
1,418.03
1,369.11
