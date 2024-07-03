Transport Corporation of India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,120.8
1,045.1
1,078.9
1,002
993.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,120.8
1,045.1
1,078.9
1,002
993.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.8
32
36.6
27.7
31.5
Total Income
1,155.6
1,077.1
1,115.5
1,029.7
1,025
Total Expenditure
1,003.7
941.3
971.9
902.1
893.1
PBIDT
151.9
135.8
143.6
127.6
131.9
Interest
4.6
4.2
4.1
3.5
3.4
PBDT
147.3
131.6
139.5
124.1
128.5
Depreciation
29.1
29
33.4
33.1
31.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.2
11.3
9.5
9.4
7.3
Deferred Tax
-0.3
-0.3
-6.7
1.4
2.3
Reported Profit After Tax
107.3
91.6
103.3
80.2
87.8
Minority Interest After NP
0.9
0.6
1.2
0.8
0.8
Net Profit after Minority Interest
106.4
91
102.1
79.4
87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-2.19
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
106.4
91
104.29
79.4
87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.68
11.7
13.15
10.23
11.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
175
0
0
125
125
Equity
15.3
15.6
15.5
15.5
15.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.55
12.99
13.3
12.73
13.27
PBDTM(%)
13.14
12.59
12.92
12.38
12.93
PATM(%)
9.57
8.76
9.57
8
8.83
