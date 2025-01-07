iifl-logo-icon 1
Transport Corporation of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,114.5
(-0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,904.56

2,452.01

2,513.35

2,177.14

yoy growth (%)

18.45

-2.44

15.44

20.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-163.76

-140.15

-152.37

-120.83

As % of sales

5.63

5.71

6.06

5.55

Other costs

-2,350.36

-2,064.02

-2,127.53

-1,847.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

80.91

84.17

84.64

84.86

Operating profit

390.43

247.84

233.45

208.6

OPM

13.44

10.1

9.28

9.58

Depreciation

-107.58

-88.09

-77.65

-67.32

Interest expense

-10.89

-24.75

-32.35

-30.83

Other income

31.14

35.16

28.29

25.12

Profit before tax

303.08

170.15

151.74

135.56

Taxes

-35.65

-21.43

-15.45

-27.81

Tax rate

-11.76

-12.59

-10.18

-20.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

267.43

148.72

136.28

107.75

Exceptional items

0

-13.95

-9.87

-4

Net profit

267.43

134.76

126.41

103.75

yoy growth (%)

98.43

6.6

21.84

47.66

NPM

9.2

5.49

5.02

4.76

