|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,904.56
2,452.01
2,513.35
2,177.14
yoy growth (%)
18.45
-2.44
15.44
20.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-163.76
-140.15
-152.37
-120.83
As % of sales
5.63
5.71
6.06
5.55
Other costs
-2,350.36
-2,064.02
-2,127.53
-1,847.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
80.91
84.17
84.64
84.86
Operating profit
390.43
247.84
233.45
208.6
OPM
13.44
10.1
9.28
9.58
Depreciation
-107.58
-88.09
-77.65
-67.32
Interest expense
-10.89
-24.75
-32.35
-30.83
Other income
31.14
35.16
28.29
25.12
Profit before tax
303.08
170.15
151.74
135.56
Taxes
-35.65
-21.43
-15.45
-27.81
Tax rate
-11.76
-12.59
-10.18
-20.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
267.43
148.72
136.28
107.75
Exceptional items
0
-13.95
-9.87
-4
Net profit
267.43
134.76
126.41
103.75
yoy growth (%)
98.43
6.6
21.84
47.66
NPM
9.2
5.49
5.02
4.76
