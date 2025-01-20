Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.21
3.11
15.84
20.77
Op profit growth
56.47
8.6
13.06
31.29
EBIT growth
62.79
8.82
9.79
41.1
Net profit growth
96.83
3.35
15.57
52.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.55
9.32
8.85
9.06
EBIT margin
9.69
6.91
6.55
6.91
Net profit margin
8.89
5.25
5.23
5.25
RoCE
20.44
12.98
13.01
13.71
RoNW
5.56
3.35
3.98
4.37
RoA
4.69
2.46
2.6
2.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
37.87
19.51
18.64
16.17
Dividend per share
4
2.5
2
1.6
Cash EPS
22.83
7.04
7.79
7.12
Book value per share
184.96
151.71
133.27
99.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.83
13.12
10.09
16.46
P/CEPS
26.25
36.35
24.14
37.39
P/B
3.24
1.68
1.41
2.67
EV/EBIDTA
10.86
7.78
7.06
10.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
6.28
10.79
9.94
Tax payout
-12.43
-14.25
-11.07
-22.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
57.11
65.01
61.24
60.93
Inventory days
0.87
0.89
0.66
0.45
Creditor days
-12.52
-11.45
-9.16
-8.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-24.6
-7.26
-5.19
-5.03
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.22
0.38
0.55
Net debt / op. profit
0.05
0.98
1.64
1.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.21
-5.19
-5.78
-5.3
Other costs
-82.22
-85.48
-85.36
-85.62
