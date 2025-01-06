Transport Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
303.08
170.15
151.74
135.56
Depreciation
-107.58
-88.09
-77.65
-67.32
Tax paid
-35.65
-21.43
-15.45
-27.81
Working capital
46.32
-21.92
82.31
49.36
Other operating items
Operating
206.16
38.7
140.94
89.78
Capital expenditure
89.61
130.26
280.38
153.1
Free cash flow
295.77
168.96
421.32
242.88
Equity raised
2,095.15
1,864.83
1,469.86
1,135.71
Investing
13.98
-3.05
57.54
1.51
Financing
5.62
253.61
292.02
413.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
12.25
Net in cash
2,410.54
2,284.36
2,240.75
1,805.73
No Record Found
