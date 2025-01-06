iifl-logo-icon 1
Transport Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,121.75
(-3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Transport Corporation of India Ltd

Transport Corp. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

303.08

170.15

151.74

135.56

Depreciation

-107.58

-88.09

-77.65

-67.32

Tax paid

-35.65

-21.43

-15.45

-27.81

Working capital

46.32

-21.92

82.31

49.36

Other operating items

Operating

206.16

38.7

140.94

89.78

Capital expenditure

89.61

130.26

280.38

153.1

Free cash flow

295.77

168.96

421.32

242.88

Equity raised

2,095.15

1,864.83

1,469.86

1,135.71

Investing

13.98

-3.05

57.54

1.51

Financing

5.62

253.61

292.02

413.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

12.25

Net in cash

2,410.54

2,284.36

2,240.75

1,805.73

