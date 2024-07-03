Transport Corporation of India Ltd Summary

Established in January 1958, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is Indias leading integrated supply chain and multimodal logistics service provider as well as a pioneer in the sphere of cargo transportation in India. It offer seamless multimodal transportation solutions. It provide services, including freight, supply chain, warehousing solutions and shipping services, which covers entire supply chain right from the point of origin to the end consumers. Presently, the Company operates through three business divisions - TCI Freight, TCI Supply Chain Solutions, and TCI Seaways. It has joint ventures with CONCOR and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. These strategic business units have helped the Company scale up the learning curve in new business areas.TCI group is Indias largest integrated logistics serivce provider,serving 3000 destinations. TCI has the countrys widest branch network of over 1000 company-owned offices and a team of over 4000 trained employees.TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. It became the largest surface transport company of Asia. It became the first road transport organization in the Country to achieve ISO 9002 for service quality for its operations. It handles over 4 million tons of cargo annually.It operates a mammoth fleet of over 3000 trucks moving 15000 consignments daily.By inducting Volvo Vehicles for its Transport Division it is aiming to give the customer the added advantage of carrying large quantities and volumetric cargo safely and quickly,bringing about economies in operations.The Logistics Division acquired many contracts in 2001.The offices are equipped with modern sophiticated communication equipment to facilitate thorough tracing of cargo.The company had invested around Rs.40 million on computer hardware & software during 2001. It has also invested in VSAT and leased line network to ensure real time data and information flow.TCIs joint venture with Mitsui & Co of Japan was established as Transystem Logistics International Pvt Ltd in 1999 to provide complete automobile logistics services to Toyota Kirloskar Motors in India.The company had invested Rs.39.20 million and has been tremendous returns in terms of implementation and learning of global logistics systems in India.During the financial year 2004-05,the company has successfully commissioned another Wind Power Project with a capacity of 2.5 MW in the state of Rajasthan.This has caused an increase of installed capacity to 5 MW.During FY 2005-06, the Company merged erstwhile associate company TCI Seaways Ltd. (TCISL) through Scheme of Amalgamation, which was made effective from 1st April 2005. During FY 2006-07, the Company opened a branch office in Singapore to enhance business opportunities for all divisions. Another office was opened in Indonesia in June, 2007. During the year 2007-08, a wholly owned subsidiary company PT, TCI Global, Jakarta, Indonesia was established.During year 2010-11, the Company demerged its earstwhileReal Estate and Warehousing division into TCI Developers Limited (TDL) through Scheme of Arrangement duly approved by the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, vide its order dated 15th September 2010. The Company i.e. TDL had taken over all the specified and allocated assets, both movable & immovable and liabilities from erstwhile Real Estate & Warehousing Division of Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI) and the above stood vested with TDL with effect from 1st April 2010 i.e. the Appointed Date. During period 2012-13, TCI Distribution Ltd & TCI Scan Denmark ApS, Denmark ceases to be the subsidiary of Company. During FY 2015-16, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, TCI Express Ltd. (Formerly known TCI Properties (Pune) Limited, for demerger and transfer of XPS Undertaking of the Company into TCI Express Ltd. was sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad vide its Order dated June 14, 2016 and the Scheme was made effective from August 11, 2016. The shares of TCI Express Ltd, got listed on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) and BSE Ltd. (BSE) w.e.f. 15th December, 2016.TCI Ventures Ltd. and TCI Bangladesh Ltd. were formed as subsidiary companies during the Financial Year 2016-17. TCI Nepal Pvt. Ltd. and Stratsol Logistics Pvt. Ltd. were made the subsidiary companies during FY 2017-18. The Company acquired TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd. (Formerly known as SCM Logfocus India Ltd.) for hiving off Cold Chain unit of the Company into it during FY 2018-19. During FY 2022-23, TCI-CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt. Ltd. became a material subsidiary of the Company.