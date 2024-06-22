|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|3.5
|175
|Interim
|Declared Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 @175% (Rs. 3.50/-) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, payable to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. - Friday, the-THMovember,-2024, which has been decided in due consultation with-the Stock Exchanges. The payment of dividend/dispatch of warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of Interim Dividend i.e. on or before 22nd October; 2024.
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|-
|2
|100
|Final
|Recommended a final of dividend of 100% i.e. Rs. 2/- per Equity Share for the FY ended 31st March 2024. Intimation of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Book Closure/Record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim 2
|Board the Board also declared 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 @ 125% (Rs. 2.5/-) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. Saturday, the 10th February, 2024,
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.