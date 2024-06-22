iifl-logo-icon 1
Transport Corporation of India Ltd Dividend

1,087.05
(3.69%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Transport Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Oct 202431 Oct 20241 Nov 20243.5175Interim
Declared Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 @175% (Rs. 3.50/-) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, payable to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. - Friday, the-THMovember,-2024, which has been decided in due consultation with-the Stock Exchanges. The payment of dividend/dispatch of warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of Interim Dividend i.e. on or before 22nd October; 2024.
Dividend15 May 202419 Jul 2024-2100Final
Recommended a final of dividend of 100% i.e. Rs. 2/- per Equity Share for the FY ended 31st March 2024. Intimation of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Book Closure/Record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)
Dividend2 Feb 20249 Feb 202410 Feb 20242.5125Interim 2
Board the Board also declared 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 @ 125% (Rs. 2.5/-) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. Saturday, the 10th February, 2024,

