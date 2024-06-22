Declared Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 @175% (Rs. 3.50/-) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, payable to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. - Friday, the-THMovember,-2024, which has been decided in due consultation with-the Stock Exchanges. The payment of dividend/dispatch of warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of Interim Dividend i.e. on or before 22nd October; 2024.