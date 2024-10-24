Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to take place on Thursday 24th October 2024 to consider/approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter/Half year ended on 30th September 2024. In continuation of our letter dated October 1, 2024, regarding intimation of Board Meeting to be held on October 24, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors may also consider payment of interim dividend, if any for financial year 2024-25 in the said meeting. If declared, the record date for the purpose would be Friday, November 1, 2024, as decided in due consultation with Stock Exchanges. This notice may be taken as our disclosure as required under relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take it on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 24.10.2024 Declared Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 @175% (Rs. 3.50/-) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, payable to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. - Friday, the-THMovember,-2024, which has been decided in due consultation with-the-Stock Exchanges. The payment of dividend/dispatch of warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of Interim Dividend i.e. on or before 22nd October; 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act 2013 as amended (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder) the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. The intimation shall also be available on the website of the Company www.tcil.com. Further the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall be closed for all its designated persons and their immediate relatives until forty-eight hours from the outcome of the meeting of the Board in respect of the aforementioned buyback proposal in accordance with applicable laws. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) Intimation of the Record date in relation to the buy back (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 22 Jun 2024

TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to take place on Saturday 27th July 2024 to consider/approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 1st Quarter ending on 30th June 2024. Further in line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the trading window shall stand closed from the 1st July 2024 upto 48 hours after communication of the said results to the stock exchanges. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 Apr 2024

TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday 15th May 2024 to consider/approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter/FY ended on 31st March 2024 alongwith the Auditors Report. Further in line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the trading window shall stand closed from the 1st April 2024 upto 48 hours after communication of the said results to the stock exchanges. This Notice may kindly be taken as our disclosure as required under the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 & other application provisions, if any, of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), the Board of Directors (the Board) of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (the Company), in its meeting held today i.e. 15th May, 2024, inter alia, has approved as per attached letter We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 & other application provisions, if any, of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), the Board of Directors (the Board) of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (the Company), in its meeting held today i.e. 15th May, 2024, inter alia, has approved as per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 3 Jan 2024