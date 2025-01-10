income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Transport Corporation of India Limited

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information which includes the financial statements for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditor of the Companys branch located at Nepal (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of the most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the following matters as Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue recognition and measurement including related cost of rendering of services involves critical judgements by management including assessment of when the control of goods or services are being transferred, identifying large variety of complex performance obligations and determining if such obligations are satisfied over a period of time. (Refer Note No. 3.2, 4.15 & 4.19 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Our audit approach includes: • Testing the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls associated with contracts with customers/vendors. • Testing the information technology systems related to consignment notes, trip data and billing. • Analysing contracts with customers/vendors from selected samples • Analysing invoices with customers/vendors from selected samples • Reviewing the logic designed in preparation of consignment notes, bill registers, lorry hire contracts and the time taken for concluding the performance obligation. • Testing of the approval mechanism, access and change controls associated with the tariff/rate masters. • Reviewing the report of Internal Auditors • Performance of analytical procedures for reasonableness of the estimates Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Companys policy of adopting a useful life different from the life specified in Part C to Schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013. (Refer Note No. 4.1 & 5 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Our audit approach include: • Review of the technical valuation report of the independent agency • Evaluating the competence and objectivity of the expert • Review of IACS Class certificate and statutory certificates on procurement to evaluate ships sea worthiness. • Reviewing the periodic dry dock cycles along with the compliance of the accounting policy

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether other information is materially inconsistent with Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) I dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion

on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of the work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure

about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

We did not audit the financial statements of one branch included in the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company whose financial statements reflect total assets of 37.97 million as at 31st March 2024 and the total revenue of 2.75 million for the year ended on that date, as considered in the financial statements of this branch, has been audited by the branch auditor whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of such branch is based solely on the report of such branch auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper financial statements adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branch not visited by us, except for the matters stated in the paragraph 3(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

(c) The report on the accounts of one branch office of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditor has been sent to us and has been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

(d) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity, the standalone statement of cash flows and the branchs financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of

account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 3(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, as amended.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note No. 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to

the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note No. 45 (c) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly

or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

As stated in Note No. 38(ii) to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company, have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(f) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, is applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

Based on our examination which includes test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account. (Refer Note No. 52 to the Standalone Financial Statements). Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered at the application layer in respect of accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

4. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The "Annexure A" referred to in clause 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Transport Corporation of India Limited ("the Company") on

the Standalone Financial Statements as on and for the year ended 31st March 2024.

i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of Use Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) We are informed that a test of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets was carried out by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of these assets is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties, where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company), as disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year ended 31st March 2024.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable interval during the year and no discrepancies were noticed for any class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except as follows:

Name of Bank Quarter ended Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the Quarterly Statement Amount of Difference State bank of India Dec-23 Books Debts 5,350.29 5,359.43 (9.14) (Consortium Leader) Mar-24 Book Debts 5,421.31 5,426.75 (5.44)

However, the Company has not utilised the Working Capital limits during the year. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions.

iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has provided loans and staff advances during the year to following entities:

Particulars of Loans Loan Aggregate amount of loan granted during the year ended 31st March 2024 A. Wholly owned subsidiary (Refer Note No. 40, 45(c) and 48) 7.50 B. Others (Staff advance) 32.20 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 31st March 2024 A. Wholly owned subsidiary (Refer Note No. 40, 45(c) and 48) 212.50 B. Others (Staff advance) 12.13

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and staff advances during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and same has not fallen due till 31st March 2024. Further, the Company has given staff advances to its employees during the year as per the Companys policy and receipts are generally regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, there is no overdue amount.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, there are no loan or staff advances granted that has fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties. Terms of repayment of inter corporate loans granted to wholly owned subsidiary has not fallen due during the year.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act to the extent applicable with respect to grant of loans, security, guarantee given, and investments made.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however made a detailed examination of the same.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and Other Statutory Dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no outstanding undisputed statutory dues on the last day of financial year concerned for a period of more than 6 months from the date they become payable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or staff advances during the year either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the particulars of dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or Excise Duty or Value Added Tax or Goods and Services Tax or Cess or Stamp Duty as at 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount of Periods to which Claim amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Entry Tax Act, 2001 Entry Tax 5.85* FY 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner, Ahmedabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.5 FY 2016-17 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 1.18 FY 2008-09 Commissioner of Central Excise, Ramnagar, Karnataka Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 1.00 FY 2011-12 CESTAT, Chandigarh The Sales Tax Act and Value Added Tax Act Sales Tax and VAT Various Financial 6.36 Years Appellate Tribunal - Various States The Sales Tax Act and Value Added Tax Act Sales Tax and VAT 10.40 Various Financial Years Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) -Various States The Sales Tax Act and Value Added Tax Act Sales Tax and VAT 0.53 FY 2004-05 Deputy Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) - Uttarakhand The Bombay stamp Act, 1958 Stamp Act 3.97 FY 1993-94 Chief Controlling Revenue Authority [C.C.R.A.], Gandhinagar, Gujarat Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 3.17** FY 2017-18 Office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra Gujarat Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 1.23** FY 2020-21 Office of Asst. Comm. of State Tax, Gujarat Gujarat Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 5.59** FY 2018-19 Office of Asst. Comm. of State Tax, Gujarat Karnataka Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 55.75** FY 2018-19 Office of Asst. Comm. of State Tax, Karnataka*** Delhi Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 3.23** FY 2017-18 Office of Sales Tax Officer, Delhi Haryana Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 2.62** FY 2017-18 Office of Excise and Taxation Officer, Haryana

*The Company has deposited the amount of claim with the forum

**The Company has deposited 10% of the amount of tax claimed with the respective forums

***As represented to us, the Company is in the process of filing writ petition before the Honble High Court of Karnataka

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined

by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance

with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of the paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties, prima facie are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has an internal audit system that commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provision of clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, accordingly the provision of clause (xvi) (a) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause (xvi)(b) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provision of clause (xvi) (c) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the provision of clause (xvi)(d) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture as defined under the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books

and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have not come across any instance of fraud by the Company. We have neither come across any instance of material fraud on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such cases by the management during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under Section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, provision of clause (xi)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause (xviii) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Refer Note 45(a) to the Standalone Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to other than ongoing project. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xx)(a) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure B, referred to in Clause 2(h) of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Transport Corporation of India Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31st March 2024.

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Transport Corporation of India Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial

reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based

on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.