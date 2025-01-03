iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Realty Sector Stocks List

Realty Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup

766.55

-28.95-3.64928.140

Golden Tobacco Ltd

39.43

-0.18-0.4569.4313.48

Peninsula Land Ltd

46.23

1.222.711497.8624.53

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

66.88

-0.51-0.76274.2122.12

Raymond Ltd

1786.2

8.750.4911891.4026.39

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd

133.59

1.921.461702.29439

Alembic Ltd

136.22

0.960.713497.8827.72

NESCO Ltd

995.6

8.050.827014.9918.51

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

623.35

5.900.963192.0622.31

Unitech Ltd

9.92

0.212.162595.370

Zandu Realty Ltd(Merged)

1892.05

40.752.20152.5024.2

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd

15.7

-0.33-2.0613.740

Ansal Housing Ltd

5.25

-0.10-1.8736.5619.57

ICDS Ltd

60.83

-1.68-2.6979.2475.37

Anant Raj Ltd

879.1

9.701.1230055.62173.41

Motor & General Finance Ltd

30.25

-0.09-0.30117.1550.7

Lancor Holdings Ltd

35.99

1.053.01262.7122.69

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd

880.8

-3.55-0.40866.0926.74

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

1117.05

-10.90-0.974043.1142.86

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd

69.44

-3.66-5.0150.460

Ashiana Housing Ltd

364.85

18.005.193667.65113.62

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

10.93

-0.58-5.04172.040

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

1278.05

-21.20-1.6310657.2925.43

Techindia Nirman Ltd

31.91

-1.68-5.0045.730

PVP Ventures Ltd

33.91

-1.05-3.00883.030

Vipul Ltd

22.34

-0.46-2.02314.901.18

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd

45.15

1.954.51150.050

Elnet Technologies Ltd

66.85

-3.45-4.9126.749.68

Country Condos Ltd

6.7

-0.05-0.7451.9975.33

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1574.4

-28.25-1.7656285.21198.1

Sunteck Realty Ltd

504.3

-0.45-0.097387.4446.07

DLF Ltd

828.05

-7.35-0.88204968.19187.66

Arihant Superstructures Ltd

529.95

20.454.012181.27204.02

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

989.45

-16.70-1.666628.0834.19

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd

32.8

1.083.40229.400

Geecee Ventures Ltd

447.2

4.150.94935.1719.33

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1656.25

-6.20-0.3771339.690

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd

39.8

1.403.6539.6682.78

Sam Industries Ltd

13.25

0.000.0014.6934.44

Godrej Properties Ltd

2734.1

-77.85-2.7782346.5883.15

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd

10.15

0.050.50136.160

Orbit Corporation Ltd

1.8

0.052.8620.510

IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd (Merged)

37.75

0.300.80743.860

Puravankara Ltd

391.5

2.650.689284.410

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd

357.35

-1.80-0.502716.020

Hubtown Ltd

275.75

13.104.993566.84104.38

Sobha Ltd

1545.65

-1.65-0.1114659.85251.11

Omaxe Ltd

106.81

-1.12-1.041953.560

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

3.84

-0.05-1.29182.020

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

1295.1

17.951.4131633.1085.76

Satchmo Holdings Ltd

1.6

0.000.0023.330

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd

68.5

64.351550.6028.360

Emami Realty Ltd

125.79

-6.63-5.01476.040

Valor Estate Ltd

177.6

-3.48-1.929563.150

Macrotech Developers Ltd

1399.55

26.651.94139526.2972.65

Oberoi Realty Ltd

2255.2

-27.05-1.1981999.5844.29

TCI Developers Ltd

388.2

-1.80-0.46144.8045.98

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

739.95

1.600.2217280.91104.69

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd

923.75

8.900.974208.09149.84

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd

42.15

0.100.24134.8648.28

Keystone Realtors Ltd

672.4

-10.60-1.558473.53126.99

AGI Infra Ltd

1788.6

2.700.152185.0839.24

Shriram Properties Ltd

108.68

1.511.411851.4031.75

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd

4.65

4.660

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd

435.85

-12.60-2.813687.4722.25

KBC Global Ltd

1.77

-0.07-3.80462.750

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd

89.43

-1.83-2.01452.7333.68

Nila Spaces Ltd

17.92

0.351.99705.8552.65

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd

174.02

-1.84-1.054959.570

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd

529.4

-14.00-2.581104.9698.26

Sumit Woods Ltd

151.74

2.972.00615.8794.76

TARC Ltd

186.06

5.192.875490.560

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd

136.89

8.146.322373.90135.16

Ravinder Heights Ltd

73.74

0.090.12452.220

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd

625

-10.45-1.642772.5730.09

SignatureGlobal India Ltd

1397.4

4.150.3019634.960

Homesfy Realty Ltd

530

-2.85-0.53161.9339.07

Max Estates Ltd

591.25

10.951.899518.7936.63

Mason Infratech Ltd

139.85

2.701.97245.7520.69

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-imgdownload-app-img

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.