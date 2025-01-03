Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup
766.55
|-28.95
|-3.64
|928.14
|0
Golden Tobacco Ltd
39.43
|-0.18
|-0.45
|69.43
|13.48
Peninsula Land Ltd
46.23
|1.22
|2.71
|1497.86
|24.53
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
66.88
|-0.51
|-0.76
|274.21
|22.12
Raymond Ltd
1786.2
|8.75
|0.49
|11891.40
|26.39
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
133.59
|1.92
|1.46
|1702.29
|439
Alembic Ltd
136.22
|0.96
|0.71
|3497.88
|27.72
NESCO Ltd
995.6
|8.05
|0.82
|7014.99
|18.51
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
623.35
|5.90
|0.96
|3192.06
|22.31
Unitech Ltd
9.92
|0.21
|2.16
|2595.37
|0
Zandu Realty Ltd(Merged)
1892.05
|40.75
|2.20
|152.50
|24.2
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd
15.7
|-0.33
|-2.06
|13.74
|0
Ansal Housing Ltd
5.25
|-0.10
|-1.87
|36.56
|19.57
ICDS Ltd
60.83
|-1.68
|-2.69
|79.24
|75.37
Anant Raj Ltd
879.1
|9.70
|1.12
|30055.62
|173.41
Motor & General Finance Ltd
30.25
|-0.09
|-0.30
|117.15
|50.7
Lancor Holdings Ltd
35.99
|1.05
|3.01
|262.71
|22.69
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd
880.8
|-3.55
|-0.40
|866.09
|26.74
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
1117.05
|-10.90
|-0.97
|4043.11
|42.86
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd
69.44
|-3.66
|-5.01
|50.46
|0
Ashiana Housing Ltd
364.85
|18.00
|5.19
|3667.65
|113.62
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd
10.93
|-0.58
|-5.04
|172.04
|0
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd
1278.05
|-21.20
|-1.63
|10657.29
|25.43
Techindia Nirman Ltd
31.91
|-1.68
|-5.00
|45.73
|0
PVP Ventures Ltd
33.91
|-1.05
|-3.00
|883.03
|0
Vipul Ltd
22.34
|-0.46
|-2.02
|314.90
|1.18
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd
45.15
|1.95
|4.51
|150.05
|0
Elnet Technologies Ltd
66.85
|-3.45
|-4.91
|26.74
|9.68
Country Condos Ltd
6.7
|-0.05
|-0.74
|51.99
|75.33
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1574.4
|-28.25
|-1.76
|56285.21
|198.1
Sunteck Realty Ltd
504.3
|-0.45
|-0.09
|7387.44
|46.07
DLF Ltd
828.05
|-7.35
|-0.88
|204968.19
|187.66
Arihant Superstructures Ltd
529.95
|20.45
|4.01
|2181.27
|204.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd
989.45
|-16.70
|-1.66
|6628.08
|34.19
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd
32.8
|1.08
|3.40
|229.40
|0
Geecee Ventures Ltd
447.2
|4.15
|0.94
|935.17
|19.33
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1656.25
|-6.20
|-0.37
|71339.69
|0
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd
39.8
|1.40
|3.65
|39.66
|82.78
Sam Industries Ltd
13.25
|0.00
|0.00
|14.69
|34.44
Godrej Properties Ltd
2734.1
|-77.85
|-2.77
|82346.58
|83.15
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd
10.15
|0.05
|0.50
|136.16
|0
Orbit Corporation Ltd
1.8
|0.05
|2.86
|20.51
|0
IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd (Merged)
37.75
|0.30
|0.80
|743.86
|0
Puravankara Ltd
391.5
|2.65
|0.68
|9284.41
|0
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd
357.35
|-1.80
|-0.50
|2716.02
|0
Hubtown Ltd
275.75
|13.10
|4.99
|3566.84
|104.38
Sobha Ltd
1545.65
|-1.65
|-0.11
|14659.85
|251.11
Omaxe Ltd
106.81
|-1.12
|-1.04
|1953.56
|0
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd
3.84
|-0.05
|-1.29
|182.02
|0
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
1295.1
|17.95
|1.41
|31633.10
|85.76
Satchmo Holdings Ltd
1.6
|0.00
|0.00
|23.33
|0
Shree Precoated Steels Ltd
68.5
|64.35
|1550.60
|28.36
|0
Emami Realty Ltd
125.79
|-6.63
|-5.01
|476.04
|0
Valor Estate Ltd
177.6
|-3.48
|-1.92
|9563.15
|0
Macrotech Developers Ltd
1399.55
|26.65
|1.94
|139526.29
|72.65
Oberoi Realty Ltd
2255.2
|-27.05
|-1.19
|81999.58
|44.29
TCI Developers Ltd
388.2
|-1.80
|-0.46
|144.80
|45.98
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
739.95
|1.60
|0.22
|17280.91
|104.69
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
923.75
|8.90
|0.97
|4208.09
|149.84
Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd
42.15
|0.10
|0.24
|134.86
|48.28
Keystone Realtors Ltd
672.4
|-10.60
|-1.55
|8473.53
|126.99
AGI Infra Ltd
1788.6
|2.70
|0.15
|2185.08
|39.24
Shriram Properties Ltd
108.68
|1.51
|1.41
|1851.40
|31.75
Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd
4.65
|4.66
|0
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd
435.85
|-12.60
|-2.81
|3687.47
|22.25
KBC Global Ltd
1.77
|-0.07
|-3.80
|462.75
|0
Shradha Infraprojects Ltd
89.43
|-1.83
|-2.01
|452.73
|33.68
Nila Spaces Ltd
17.92
|0.35
|1.99
|705.85
|52.65
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
174.02
|-1.84
|-1.05
|4959.57
|0
Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd
529.4
|-14.00
|-2.58
|1104.96
|98.26
Sumit Woods Ltd
151.74
|2.97
|2.00
|615.87
|94.76
TARC Ltd
186.06
|5.19
|2.87
|5490.56
|0
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd
136.89
|8.14
|6.32
|2373.90
|135.16
Ravinder Heights Ltd
73.74
|0.09
|0.12
|452.22
|0
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
625
|-10.45
|-1.64
|2772.57
|30.09
SignatureGlobal India Ltd
1397.4
|4.15
|0.30
|19634.96
|0
Homesfy Realty Ltd
530
|-2.85
|-0.53
|161.93
|39.07
Max Estates Ltd
591.25
|10.95
|1.89
|9518.79
|36.63
Mason Infratech Ltd
139.85
|2.70
|1.97
|245.75
|20.69
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
