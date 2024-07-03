Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹109.5
Prev. Close₹108.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,201.96
Day's High₹109.5
Day's Low₹100.23
52 Week's High₹147.6
52 Week's Low₹91.05
Book Value₹95.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,737.77
P/E32.34
EPS3.37
Divi. Yield0
The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.
Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
170.33
170.01
169.62
148.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,473.34
1,375.55
1,325.31
1,143.65
Net Worth
1,643.67
1,545.56
1,494.93
1,291.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
124.56
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-34.77
As % of sales
27.91
Employee costs
-52.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
5.07
Depreciation
-2.88
Tax paid
11.16
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
864.53
674.4
432.88
431.5
571.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
864.53
674.4
432.88
431.5
571.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
122.82
142.43
84.92
69.81
59.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
KULUMANI GOPALRATNAM KRISHNAMURTHY
Chairman & Managing Director
MURALI MALAYAPPAN
Independent Director
T S Vijayan
Independent Director
Vaidyanathan Ramamurthy
Independent Director
Anita Kapur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srinivasan Duraiswamy
Non Executive Director
Ashish Deora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shriram Properties Ltd
Summary
Shriram Properties Limited was originally incorporated as Synectics Infoway Private Limited on 28 March, 2000 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Shriram Properties Private Limited on 28 March, 2003. The status converted to a Public Limited and the Company name was changed to Shriram Properties Limited on 24 October, 2018 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was granted by the RoC on 10 December, 2018.Shriram Properties is engaged in providing real estate construction and property development services. The Company is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India, primarily focused on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. The Company is among the five largest residential real estate companies in South India in terms units launched across cities of South India including Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The Company commenced operations in Bengaluru in the year 2000 and have since expanded its presence to other cities in South India, i.e., Chennai, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam. In addition, it has presence in Kolkata, where it is developing a large mixed project as cities including, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are key markets for the Company.In 2017, it acquired Horus Holdings Pte. Ltd of Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Private Limited located in a SEZ in Chennai.In 2018, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with ASK Property Investment Ad
Read More
The Shriram Properties Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shriram Properties Ltd is ₹1737.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shriram Properties Ltd is 32.34 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shriram Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shriram Properties Ltd is ₹91.05 and ₹147.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shriram Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.76%, 3 Years at 8.14%, 1 Year at -16.75%, 6 Month at -2.46%, 3 Month at -13.21% and 1 Month at -0.72%.
