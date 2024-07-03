iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Properties Ltd Share Price

102.01
(-6.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.5
  • Day's High109.5
  • 52 Wk High147.6
  • Prev. Close108.68
  • Day's Low100.23
  • 52 Wk Low 91.05
  • Turnover (lac)2,201.96
  • P/E32.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value95.17
  • EPS3.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,737.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shriram Properties Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

109.5

Prev. Close

108.68

Turnover(Lac.)

2,201.96

Day's High

109.5

Day's Low

100.23

52 Week's High

147.6

52 Week's Low

91.05

Book Value

95.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,737.77

P/E

32.34

EPS

3.37

Divi. Yield

0

Shriram Properties Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shriram Properties Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shriram Properties Sells Land Parcel in Chennai to Boost Residential Focus

Shriram Properties Sells Land Parcel in Chennai to Boost Residential Focus

31 Dec 2024|12:42 AM

The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.

Shriram Properties Unveils New Project in Chennai

Shriram Properties Unveils New Project in Chennai

25 Sep 2024|07:46 PM

Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shriram Properties Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.94%

Non-Promoter- 4.29%

Institutions: 4.28%

Non-Institutions: 67.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shriram Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

170.33

170.01

169.62

148.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,473.34

1,375.55

1,325.31

1,143.65

Net Worth

1,643.67

1,545.56

1,494.93

1,291.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

124.56

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-34.77

As % of sales

27.91

Employee costs

-52.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

5.07

Depreciation

-2.88

Tax paid

11.16

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

864.53

674.4

432.88

431.5

571.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

864.53

674.4

432.88

431.5

571.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

122.82

142.43

84.92

69.81

59.88

View Annually Results

Shriram Properties Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shriram Properties Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

KULUMANI GOPALRATNAM KRISHNAMURTHY

Chairman & Managing Director

MURALI MALAYAPPAN

Independent Director

T S Vijayan

Independent Director

Vaidyanathan Ramamurthy

Independent Director

Anita Kapur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srinivasan Duraiswamy

Non Executive Director

Ashish Deora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shriram Properties Ltd

Summary

Shriram Properties Limited was originally incorporated as Synectics Infoway Private Limited on 28 March, 2000 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Shriram Properties Private Limited on 28 March, 2003. The status converted to a Public Limited and the Company name was changed to Shriram Properties Limited on 24 October, 2018 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was granted by the RoC on 10 December, 2018.Shriram Properties is engaged in providing real estate construction and property development services. The Company is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India, primarily focused on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. The Company is among the five largest residential real estate companies in South India in terms units launched across cities of South India including Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The Company commenced operations in Bengaluru in the year 2000 and have since expanded its presence to other cities in South India, i.e., Chennai, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam. In addition, it has presence in Kolkata, where it is developing a large mixed project as cities including, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are key markets for the Company.In 2017, it acquired Horus Holdings Pte. Ltd of Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Private Limited located in a SEZ in Chennai.In 2018, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with ASK Property Investment Ad
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shriram Properties Ltd share price today?

The Shriram Properties Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Properties Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shriram Properties Ltd is ₹1737.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shriram Properties Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shriram Properties Ltd is 32.34 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shriram Properties Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shriram Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shriram Properties Ltd is ₹91.05 and ₹147.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shriram Properties Ltd?

Shriram Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.76%, 3 Years at 8.14%, 1 Year at -16.75%, 6 Month at -2.46%, 3 Month at -13.21% and 1 Month at -0.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shriram Properties Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shriram Properties Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.94 %
Institutions - 4.29 %
Public - 67.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram Properties Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

