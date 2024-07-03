Summary

Shriram Properties Limited was originally incorporated as Synectics Infoway Private Limited on 28 March, 2000 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Shriram Properties Private Limited on 28 March, 2003. The status converted to a Public Limited and the Company name was changed to Shriram Properties Limited on 24 October, 2018 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was granted by the RoC on 10 December, 2018.Shriram Properties is engaged in providing real estate construction and property development services. The Company is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India, primarily focused on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. The Company is among the five largest residential real estate companies in South India in terms units launched across cities of South India including Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The Company commenced operations in Bengaluru in the year 2000 and have since expanded its presence to other cities in South India, i.e., Chennai, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam. In addition, it has presence in Kolkata, where it is developing a large mixed project as cities including, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are key markets for the Company.In 2017, it acquired Horus Holdings Pte. Ltd of Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Private Limited located in a SEZ in Chennai.In 2018, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with ASK Property Investment Ad

