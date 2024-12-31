Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
124.56
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-34.77
As % of sales
27.91
Employee costs
-52.63
As % of sales
42.25
Other costs
-104.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
83.65
Operating profit
-67.04
OPM
-53.82
Depreciation
-2.88
Interest expense
-45.6
Other income
120.59
Profit before tax
5.07
Taxes
11.16
Tax rate
220.07
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
16.23
Exceptional items
-1.17
Net profit
15.05
yoy growth (%)
NPM
12.08
The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.Read More
Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).Read More
