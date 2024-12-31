iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Properties Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

104.35
(2.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

124.56

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-34.77

As % of sales

27.91

Employee costs

-52.63

As % of sales

42.25

Other costs

-104.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

83.65

Operating profit

-67.04

OPM

-53.82

Depreciation

-2.88

Interest expense

-45.6

Other income

120.59

Profit before tax

5.07

Taxes

11.16

Tax rate

220.07

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

16.23

Exceptional items

-1.17

Net profit

15.05

yoy growth (%)

NPM

12.08

Shriram Properti : related Articles

Shriram Properties Sells Land Parcel in Chennai to Boost Residential Focus

Shriram Properties Sells Land Parcel in Chennai to Boost Residential Focus

31 Dec 2024|12:42 AM

The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.

Shriram Properties Unveils New Project in Chennai

Shriram Properties Unveils New Project in Chennai

25 Sep 2024|07:46 PM

Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

