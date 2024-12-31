Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
749
|166.54
|1,83,445.35
|192.36
|0.67
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,176.95
|59.53
|1,12,459.46
|385.1
|0.2
|2,560.5
|172.74
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,988.9
|38.11
|71,453.29
|463.85
|0.2
|1,009.56
|377.22
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,407.6
|69.92
|71,175.68
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,472.2
|0
|62,475.27
|18.4
|0.12
|1,178.3
|271.87
The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.Read More
Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).Read More
