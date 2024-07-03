Shriram Properties Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
864.53
674.4
432.88
431.5
571.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
864.53
674.4
432.88
431.5
571.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
122.82
142.43
84.92
69.81
59.88
Total Income
987.35
816.83
517.8
501.31
631.84
Total Expenditure
784.13
631.09
358.58
414.63
583.92
PBIDT
203.22
185.74
159.22
86.68
47.93
Interest
117.8
106.39
119.91
125.31
123.18
PBDT
85.42
79.35
39.31
-38.63
-75.25
Depreciation
9.08
7.8
6.65
6.62
6.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-10.24
-2.67
5.69
1.96
10.2
Deferred Tax
11.2
5.97
8.95
21.02
-5.46
Reported Profit After Tax
75.38
68.25
18.03
-68.22
-86.39
Minority Interest After NP
-0.05
2.28
8.25
0.11
-0.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
75.43
65.97
9.78
-68.33
-86.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-1.35
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
75.43
65.97
9.78
-68.33
-84.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.44
3.88
0.63
-4.6
-5.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
170.33
169.96
169.62
148.11
148.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.5
27.54
36.78
20.08
8.37
PBDTM(%)
9.88
11.76
9.08
-8.95
-13.15
PATM(%)
8.71
10.12
4.16
-15.8
-15.1
The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.Read More
Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.