Shriram Properties Ltd Annually Results

102.06
(-1.27%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

864.53

674.4

432.88

431.5

571.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

864.53

674.4

432.88

431.5

571.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

122.82

142.43

84.92

69.81

59.88

Total Income

987.35

816.83

517.8

501.31

631.84

Total Expenditure

784.13

631.09

358.58

414.63

583.92

PBIDT

203.22

185.74

159.22

86.68

47.93

Interest

117.8

106.39

119.91

125.31

123.18

PBDT

85.42

79.35

39.31

-38.63

-75.25

Depreciation

9.08

7.8

6.65

6.62

6.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-10.24

-2.67

5.69

1.96

10.2

Deferred Tax

11.2

5.97

8.95

21.02

-5.46

Reported Profit After Tax

75.38

68.25

18.03

-68.22

-86.39

Minority Interest After NP

-0.05

2.28

8.25

0.11

-0.28

Net Profit after Minority Interest

75.43

65.97

9.78

-68.33

-86.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-1.35

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

75.43

65.97

9.78

-68.33

-84.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.44

3.88

0.63

-4.6

-5.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

170.33

169.96

169.62

148.11

148.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.5

27.54

36.78

20.08

8.37

PBDTM(%)

9.88

11.76

9.08

-8.95

-13.15

PATM(%)

8.71

10.12

4.16

-15.8

-15.1

Shriram Properti: Related NEWS

Shriram Properties Sells Land Parcel in Chennai to Boost Residential Focus

Shriram Properties Sells Land Parcel in Chennai to Boost Residential Focus

31 Dec 2024|12:42 AM

The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.

Read More
Shriram Properties Unveils New Project in Chennai

Shriram Properties Unveils New Project in Chennai

25 Sep 2024|07:46 PM

Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Read More

