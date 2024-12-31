Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.87
EBIT margin
27.37
Net profit margin
-15.82
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.61
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
-5.05
Book value per share
56.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
212.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.91
Net debt / equity
0.77
Net debt / op. profit
12.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-17.11
Employee costs
-14.7
Other costs
-56.3
The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.Read More
Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.