Shriram Properties Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
562.29
556.55
227.8
293.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
562.29
556.55
227.8
293.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
66.86
87.94
53.48
50.38
Total Income
629.15
644.49
281.28
343.98
Total Expenditure
471.85
505.39
218.07
281.08
PBIDT
157.3
139.1
63.21
62.89
Interest
86.74
75.54
94.04
91.06
PBDT
70.56
63.56
-30.83
-28.17
Depreciation
6.56
5.78
4.81
5.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.82
-2.1
2.25
10.53
Deferred Tax
7.92
7.45
8.91
21.01
Reported Profit After Tax
55.26
52.43
-46.8
-65.06
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
1.69
8.25
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
55.25
50.74
-55.05
-65.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
55.25
50.74
-55.05
-65.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.24
2.99
-3.68
-4.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
170.02
169.62
148.11
148.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.97
24.99
27.74
21.42
PBDTM(%)
12.54
11.42
-13.53
-9.59
PATM(%)
9.82
9.42
-20.54
-22.15
The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.Read More
Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).Read More
