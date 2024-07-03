Shriram Properties Ltd Summary

Shriram Properties Limited was originally incorporated as Synectics Infoway Private Limited on 28 March, 2000 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Shriram Properties Private Limited on 28 March, 2003. The status converted to a Public Limited and the Company name was changed to Shriram Properties Limited on 24 October, 2018 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was granted by the RoC on 10 December, 2018.Shriram Properties is engaged in providing real estate construction and property development services. The Company is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India, primarily focused on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. The Company is among the five largest residential real estate companies in South India in terms units launched across cities of South India including Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The Company commenced operations in Bengaluru in the year 2000 and have since expanded its presence to other cities in South India, i.e., Chennai, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam. In addition, it has presence in Kolkata, where it is developing a large mixed project as cities including, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are key markets for the Company.In 2017, it acquired Horus Holdings Pte. Ltd of Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Private Limited located in a SEZ in Chennai.In 2018, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with ASK Property Investment Advisors Private Limited for funding of residential real estate projects in Bengaluru and Chennai In 2019, the first project Shriram Earth was launched in April, 2019 at Bengaluru. The Company got into an agreement with Kotak India Affordable Housing Fund - 1 for investment of Rs 400 million for development of Shriram Grand Two, an affordable housing projectin Kolkata. In December 2021, Company launched an IPO of 50,873,592 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 600 Crore consisting 21,212,576 Fresh Issue Equity Shares amounting to Rs 250 Crore and 29,661,016 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 350 Crore through Offer for Sale.As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 29 completed projects, representing 16.8 msf of saleable area, out of which 24 projects are in the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai, accounting for 91% of saleable area.As of March 31, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 51 projects, with ongoing projects and upcoming projects, which consists 26 ongoing projects and 25 upcoming projects, of total estimated saleable area respectively.SPL Palms Developers Private Limited, Shrivision Elevation Private Limited, Shriram Upscale Spaces Private Limited and Shriram Living Spaces Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in 2023. SPL Housing Projects Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary, consequent to exit of ASK Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund IV in August 2024.Shriprop Malls Private Limited, Shriprop Infrastructure Private Limited., Shrivision Projects Private Limited, Shrivision Structures Private Limited, Shrivision Estates Private Limited, Shrivision Malls Private Limited, Shrivision Hitech City Private Limited and SPL Homes Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in 2024.