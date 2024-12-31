iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shriram Properties Ltd Board Meeting

98.71
(2.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:14:15 PM

Shriram Properti CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
Divestment of investment/subsidiary (non-material)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 as amended we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday August 14 2024 to interalia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find the attached disclosure relating to change in the Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Changes in Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management Personnel 1. Mr. Gopalakrishnan J, currently ED & Group CFO, is appointed as Executive Director and Group CEO of the Company effective July 20, 2024. 2. Mr. K. R. Ramesh currently Executive Director - Operations is appointed as Executive Director - Strategy & Corporate Development of the Company effective July 20, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Enclosed Financial Results for FY 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 May 20241 May 2024
Appointment of Mr. K. Ramaswamy as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31 2023 1. Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we hereby declare that the Auditors of the Company have issued their unmodified reports on the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. 2. The Board also taken on record the entering into new Market- Pune We enclose the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Shriram Properti: Related News

Shriram Properties Sells Land Parcel in Chennai to Boost Residential Focus

Shriram Properties Sells Land Parcel in Chennai to Boost Residential Focus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|12:42 AM

The land is owned by SPL through its subsidiary, SPL Shelters Private Ltd.

Read More
Shriram Properties Unveils New Project in Chennai

Shriram Properties Unveils New Project in Chennai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|07:46 PM

Situated in the rapidly developing West Chennai corridor, the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram Properties Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.