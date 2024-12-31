Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Divestment of investment/subsidiary (non-material)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 as amended we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday August 14 2024 to interalia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find the attached disclosure relating to change in the Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Changes in Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management Personnel 1. Mr. Gopalakrishnan J, currently ED & Group CFO, is appointed as Executive Director and Group CEO of the Company effective July 20, 2024. 2. Mr. K. R. Ramesh currently Executive Director - Operations is appointed as Executive Director - Strategy & Corporate Development of the Company effective July 20, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Enclosed Financial Results for FY 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 1 May 2024

Appointment of Mr. K. Ramaswamy as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024