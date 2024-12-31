|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|Divestment of investment/subsidiary (non-material)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 as amended we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday August 14 2024 to interalia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find the attached disclosure relating to change in the Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Changes in Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management Personnel 1. Mr. Gopalakrishnan J, currently ED & Group CFO, is appointed as Executive Director and Group CEO of the Company effective July 20, 2024. 2. Mr. K. R. Ramesh currently Executive Director - Operations is appointed as Executive Director - Strategy & Corporate Development of the Company effective July 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Enclosed Financial Results for FY 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|Appointment of Mr. K. Ramaswamy as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Shriram Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31 2023 1. Unaudited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we hereby declare that the Auditors of the Company have issued their unmodified reports on the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. 2. The Board also taken on record the entering into new Market- Pune We enclose the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
