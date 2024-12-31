|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), copies of the newspaper advertisements published on September 06, 2024, informing the dispatch of Annual Report for FY24 and details of the 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) post IPO (24th AGM since inception), of the Company In continuation to our intimation dated September 6, 2024, the 3rd Annual General Meeting post IPO (24th since inception), of the Company was held on September 30, 2024, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Video Means. Pursuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of the 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
