AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Share Price

63.43
(-5.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:32 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.1
  • Day's High68.8
  • 52 Wk High76.49
  • Prev. Close66.88
  • Day's Low63.42
  • 52 Wk Low 31.1
  • Turnover (lac)85.04
  • P/E21.76
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value40.09
  • EPS3.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)260.06
  • Div. Yield0.3
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

67.1

Prev. Close

66.88

Turnover(Lac.)

85.04

Day's High

68.8

Day's Low

63.42

52 Week's High

76.49

52 Week's Low

31.1

Book Value

40.09

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

260.06

P/E

21.76

EPS

3.06

Divi. Yield

0.3

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.2

8.2

8.2

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

148.73

124.26

119.51

103.4

Net Worth

156.93

132.46

127.71

111.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.42

11.2

17.11

27.39

yoy growth (%)

-33.75

-34.53

-37.51

45.59

Raw materials

0

-4.06

4.83

-5.59

As % of sales

0

36.24

28.24

20.42

Employee costs

-1.62

-1.43

-1.48

-2.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.47

6.72

10.88

5.36

Depreciation

-1.86

-1.84

-1.84

-1.83

Tax paid

-1.09

-2.06

-1.18

-1.16

Working capital

-17.16

2.51

7.45

-9.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.75

-34.53

-37.51

45.59

Op profit growth

127.97

63.56

-80.81

-1.83

EBIT growth

40.97

-38.31

96.6

-16.39

Net profit growth

80.01

-52

130.74

-33.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

56.46

35.34

28.69

11.21

17.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.46

35.34

28.69

11.21

17.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.17

4.57

8.17

7.32

12.11

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A K Jatia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Surendra Kumar Bansal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Preeti Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashok Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrihari Shrikant Waychal

Independent Director

Tushya Jatia

Independent Director

Sudhir Vithalrao Duppaliwar

Non Executive Director

Shilpa Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

Summary

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd (Formerly Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills Limited) incorporated in Nov 1964 is into the business of leasing of real estate, wind power and real estate development (through subsidiaries). N P Jatia along with persons acting in concert holds 51.52% in PPPM as on Dec 1, 2003. The Company, which started manufacturing operations at Thergoan, Pune, in Jan.68, with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa, now produces 22,000 tpa of speciality paper. For the first time in India, it manufactured grease-proof and glassine paper(used for specific packaging purposes) in 1968. The company is also the pioneer in manufacture of chemical pulp using/from straw and bagasse, to make speciality paper. The Company evolved a technology for cleaner manufacture of pulp from bagasse which is the main raw material. This method is solvent-based and has been patented as the PUNEC (Pudumjee non-wood ethanol cellulose) process.The company installed an imported second hand paper making machinery during the year 1997-98. Further in 1998-99 the tissue making machine and power plant commenced commercial production. With the view of reducing cost of raw material, the company has installed during the year 1999-2000, waste paper recycling plant of capacity of 75 tonnes per day. In 1988, the company set up a waste-water treatment plant which reduces the impurities in the waste water while generating as a by-product, methane which is used as a substitute fuel in the boilers. In recognition of the work
Company FAQs

What is the AMJ Land Holdings Ltd share price today?

The AMJ Land Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd is ₹260.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd is 21.76 and 1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AMJ Land Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd is ₹31.1 and ₹76.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd?

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.19%, 3 Years at 25.92%, 1 Year at 67.41%, 6 Month at 54.81%, 3 Month at 36.10% and 1 Month at 4.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

