Summary

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd (Formerly Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills Limited) incorporated in Nov 1964 is into the business of leasing of real estate, wind power and real estate development (through subsidiaries). N P Jatia along with persons acting in concert holds 51.52% in PPPM as on Dec 1, 2003. The Company, which started manufacturing operations at Thergoan, Pune, in Jan.68, with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa, now produces 22,000 tpa of speciality paper. For the first time in India, it manufactured grease-proof and glassine paper(used for specific packaging purposes) in 1968. The company is also the pioneer in manufacture of chemical pulp using/from straw and bagasse, to make speciality paper. The Company evolved a technology for cleaner manufacture of pulp from bagasse which is the main raw material. This method is solvent-based and has been patented as the PUNEC (Pudumjee non-wood ethanol cellulose) process.The company installed an imported second hand paper making machinery during the year 1997-98. Further in 1998-99 the tissue making machine and power plant commenced commercial production. With the view of reducing cost of raw material, the company has installed during the year 1999-2000, waste paper recycling plant of capacity of 75 tonnes per day. In 1988, the company set up a waste-water treatment plant which reduces the impurities in the waste water while generating as a by-product, methane which is used as a substitute fuel in the boilers. In recognition of the work

Read More