SectorRealty
Open₹67.1
Prev. Close₹66.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹85.04
Day's High₹68.8
Day's Low₹63.42
52 Week's High₹76.49
52 Week's Low₹31.1
Book Value₹40.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)260.06
P/E21.76
EPS3.06
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.73
124.26
119.51
103.4
Net Worth
156.93
132.46
127.71
111.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.42
11.2
17.11
27.39
yoy growth (%)
-33.75
-34.53
-37.51
45.59
Raw materials
0
-4.06
4.83
-5.59
As % of sales
0
36.24
28.24
20.42
Employee costs
-1.62
-1.43
-1.48
-2.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.47
6.72
10.88
5.36
Depreciation
-1.86
-1.84
-1.84
-1.83
Tax paid
-1.09
-2.06
-1.18
-1.16
Working capital
-17.16
2.51
7.45
-9.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.75
-34.53
-37.51
45.59
Op profit growth
127.97
63.56
-80.81
-1.83
EBIT growth
40.97
-38.31
96.6
-16.39
Net profit growth
80.01
-52
130.74
-33.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
56.46
35.34
28.69
11.21
17.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.46
35.34
28.69
11.21
17.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.17
4.57
8.17
7.32
12.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A K Jatia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Surendra Kumar Bansal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Preeti Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashok Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrihari Shrikant Waychal
Independent Director
Tushya Jatia
Independent Director
Sudhir Vithalrao Duppaliwar
Non Executive Director
Shilpa Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
Summary
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd (Formerly Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills Limited) incorporated in Nov 1964 is into the business of leasing of real estate, wind power and real estate development (through subsidiaries). N P Jatia along with persons acting in concert holds 51.52% in PPPM as on Dec 1, 2003. The Company, which started manufacturing operations at Thergoan, Pune, in Jan.68, with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa, now produces 22,000 tpa of speciality paper. For the first time in India, it manufactured grease-proof and glassine paper(used for specific packaging purposes) in 1968. The company is also the pioneer in manufacture of chemical pulp using/from straw and bagasse, to make speciality paper. The Company evolved a technology for cleaner manufacture of pulp from bagasse which is the main raw material. This method is solvent-based and has been patented as the PUNEC (Pudumjee non-wood ethanol cellulose) process.The company installed an imported second hand paper making machinery during the year 1997-98. Further in 1998-99 the tissue making machine and power plant commenced commercial production. With the view of reducing cost of raw material, the company has installed during the year 1999-2000, waste paper recycling plant of capacity of 75 tonnes per day. In 1988, the company set up a waste-water treatment plant which reduces the impurities in the waste water while generating as a by-product, methane which is used as a substitute fuel in the boilers. In recognition of the work
Read More
The AMJ Land Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd is ₹260.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd is 21.76 and 1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AMJ Land Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd is ₹31.1 and ₹76.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.19%, 3 Years at 25.92%, 1 Year at 67.41%, 6 Month at 54.81%, 3 Month at 36.10% and 1 Month at 4.53%.
