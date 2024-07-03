AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
48.4
21.91
13.69
9.84
10.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.4
21.91
13.69
9.84
10.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.92
3.91
3.31
6.33
7.33
Total Income
52.32
25.83
17
16.17
17.44
Total Expenditure
39.9
16.08
11.75
7.59
9.66
PBIDT
12.42
9.75
5.25
8.57
7.78
Interest
1.32
0.63
0
0
0.02
PBDT
11.1
9.12
5.25
8.57
7.76
Depreciation
1.42
1.38
1.4
1.38
1.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.01
2.44
1.42
1.31
1.68
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.13
-0.7
0.17
-0.56
Reported Profit After Tax
6.66
5.43
3.14
5.71
5.25
Minority Interest After NP
0.24
0.18
0.06
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.42
5.25
3.08
5.71
5.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.42
5.25
3.08
5.71
5.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.57
1.28
0.75
1.39
1.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.66
44.5
38.34
87.09
76.95
PBDTM(%)
22.93
41.62
38.34
87.09
76.75
PATM(%)
13.76
24.78
22.93
58.02
51.92
