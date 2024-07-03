iifl-logo-icon 1
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

63.98
(0.46%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

48.4

21.91

13.69

9.84

10.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.4

21.91

13.69

9.84

10.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.92

3.91

3.31

6.33

7.33

Total Income

52.32

25.83

17

16.17

17.44

Total Expenditure

39.9

16.08

11.75

7.59

9.66

PBIDT

12.42

9.75

5.25

8.57

7.78

Interest

1.32

0.63

0

0

0.02

PBDT

11.1

9.12

5.25

8.57

7.76

Depreciation

1.42

1.38

1.4

1.38

1.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.01

2.44

1.42

1.31

1.68

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.13

-0.7

0.17

-0.56

Reported Profit After Tax

6.66

5.43

3.14

5.71

5.25

Minority Interest After NP

0.24

0.18

0.06

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.42

5.25

3.08

5.71

5.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.42

5.25

3.08

5.71

5.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.57

1.28

0.75

1.39

1.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.2

8.2

8.2

8.2

8.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.66

44.5

38.34

87.09

76.95

PBDTM(%)

22.93

41.62

38.34

87.09

76.75

PATM(%)

13.76

24.78

22.93

58.02

51.92

