AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.73
124.26
119.51
103.4
Net Worth
156.93
132.46
127.71
111.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.58
4.93
5.02
4.16
Total Liabilities
163.51
137.39
132.73
126.76
Fixed Assets
26.26
28.16
29.42
31.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
104.18
75.84
58.04
34.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.59
1.61
1.64
1.27
Networking Capital
31.32
31.26
42.59
56.13
Inventories
14.44
14.44
14.17
29.49
Inventory Days
696.68
960.56
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0.09
0.05
0.18
Debtor Days
2.45
5.86
Other Current Assets
18.52
19.72
31.63
31.78
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.07
-0.27
-1.33
Creditor Days
13.27
43.32
Other Current Liabilities
-1.6
-2.92
-2.99
-3.99
Cash
0.16
0.53
1.05
3.92
Total Assets
163.51
137.4
132.74
126.76
