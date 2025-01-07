Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.42
11.2
17.11
27.39
yoy growth (%)
-33.75
-34.53
-37.51
45.59
Raw materials
0
-4.06
4.83
-5.59
As % of sales
0
36.24
28.24
20.42
Employee costs
-1.62
-1.43
-1.48
-2.51
As % of sales
21.92
12.83
8.69
9.18
Other costs
-2.93
-4.45
-19.69
-15.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.58
39.73
115.06
55.8
Operating profit
2.85
1.25
0.76
3.99
OPM
38.48
11.18
4.47
14.58
Depreciation
-1.86
-1.84
-1.84
-1.83
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.18
Other income
8.48
7.31
11.97
3.38
Profit before tax
9.47
6.72
10.88
5.36
Taxes
-1.09
-2.06
-1.18
-1.16
Tax rate
-11.59
-30.76
-10.88
-21.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.37
4.65
9.69
4.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.37
4.65
9.69
4.2
yoy growth (%)
80.01
-52
130.74
-33.1
NPM
112.84
41.52
56.64
15.34
