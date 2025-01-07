iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

64.45
(3.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:26:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.42

11.2

17.11

27.39

yoy growth (%)

-33.75

-34.53

-37.51

45.59

Raw materials

0

-4.06

4.83

-5.59

As % of sales

0

36.24

28.24

20.42

Employee costs

-1.62

-1.43

-1.48

-2.51

As % of sales

21.92

12.83

8.69

9.18

Other costs

-2.93

-4.45

-19.69

-15.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.58

39.73

115.06

55.8

Operating profit

2.85

1.25

0.76

3.99

OPM

38.48

11.18

4.47

14.58

Depreciation

-1.86

-1.84

-1.84

-1.83

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.18

Other income

8.48

7.31

11.97

3.38

Profit before tax

9.47

6.72

10.88

5.36

Taxes

-1.09

-2.06

-1.18

-1.16

Tax rate

-11.59

-30.76

-10.88

-21.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.37

4.65

9.69

4.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.37

4.65

9.69

4.2

yoy growth (%)

80.01

-52

130.74

-33.1

NPM

112.84

41.52

56.64

15.34

AMJ Land Holdin. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.