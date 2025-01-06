iifl-logo-icon 1
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.56
(-6.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

AMJ Land Holdin. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.47

6.72

10.88

5.36

Depreciation

-1.86

-1.84

-1.84

-1.83

Tax paid

-1.09

-2.06

-1.18

-1.16

Working capital

-17.16

2.51

7.45

-9.7

Other operating items

Operating

-10.65

5.31

15.3

-7.33

Capital expenditure

1.47

-0.2

-0.56

-0.16

Free cash flow

-9.18

5.11

14.74

-7.5

Equity raised

214.53

194.76

174.59

169.89

Investing

23.91

10.54

4.28

10.11

Financing

-4.46

6.44

2.63

-2.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.82

Net in cash

224.8

216.86

196.25

170.84

