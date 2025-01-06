AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.47
6.72
10.88
5.36
Depreciation
-1.86
-1.84
-1.84
-1.83
Tax paid
-1.09
-2.06
-1.18
-1.16
Working capital
-17.16
2.51
7.45
-9.7
Other operating items
Operating
-10.65
5.31
15.3
-7.33
Capital expenditure
1.47
-0.2
-0.56
-0.16
Free cash flow
-9.18
5.11
14.74
-7.5
Equity raised
214.53
194.76
174.59
169.89
Investing
23.91
10.54
4.28
10.11
Financing
-4.46
6.44
2.63
-2.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.82
Net in cash
224.8
216.86
196.25
170.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.