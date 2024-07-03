AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Summary

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd (Formerly Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills Limited) incorporated in Nov 1964 is into the business of leasing of real estate, wind power and real estate development (through subsidiaries). N P Jatia along with persons acting in concert holds 51.52% in PPPM as on Dec 1, 2003. The Company, which started manufacturing operations at Thergoan, Pune, in Jan.68, with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa, now produces 22,000 tpa of speciality paper. For the first time in India, it manufactured grease-proof and glassine paper(used for specific packaging purposes) in 1968. The company is also the pioneer in manufacture of chemical pulp using/from straw and bagasse, to make speciality paper. The Company evolved a technology for cleaner manufacture of pulp from bagasse which is the main raw material. This method is solvent-based and has been patented as the PUNEC (Pudumjee non-wood ethanol cellulose) process.The company installed an imported second hand paper making machinery during the year 1997-98. Further in 1998-99 the tissue making machine and power plant commenced commercial production. With the view of reducing cost of raw material, the company has installed during the year 1999-2000, waste paper recycling plant of capacity of 75 tonnes per day. In 1988, the company set up a waste-water treatment plant which reduces the impurities in the waste water while generating as a by-product, methane which is used as a substitute fuel in the boilers. In recognition of the work done on treatment of waste water, the company has been selected as a model unit by the United Nations Enviornmental Programme. The British Standards Insitution has granted the company certificate under ISO 14001, in view of the commitment of the company to environmental protection.The Co-generation Plant for the requirement of steam was made operational during the year 2004-05. Further, Gresham Investments & Finance Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pudumjee Investment & Finance Co.Ltd. (PIFCO) and also of the Company was amalgamated with PIFCO by an order dated 10 December, 2004 of High Court of Bombay.With regard to the Companys business in Real Estate Development, the Bhoomi Poojan for the first project performed work on 16th May, 2008 on the land at Thergaon, Pune for constructing residential / commercial units of an aggregate area of about 8 lacs sq.ft. in partnership with G.Corp Properties Pvt. Ltd. Wind Power Project at Sadawaghapur in Maharashtra having capacity of 2.5 MW was commissioned in March 2011. Similarly, the third Wind Power Plant of 2.1 MW at Jat, Sangli commissioned during the year was operational thus taking the total capacity of renewable energy generation through Wind Mills upto 4.60 MW in 2013. The Paper manufacturing activity of the Company was demerged effective on 1st February 2016, through the Scheme of Demerger. Consequently all the relevant assets and liabilities and the employees of the demerged business got transferred to Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., (PPPL) and in consideration thereof the shareholders of this Company were allotted 7,58,50,000 equity shares of PPPL. Post implementation of the Scheme, the main business of the Company consists of development of Real Estate as a Developer and Producer of Renewable Power including from existing Wind Power capacity.During the Year 2015-16, Pudumjee Paper Products Limited (PPPL) in which the Company had earlier subscribed its 2,55,000 Equity Shares of Re 1/- each at premium of Rs 19/- per equity share, ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company, as PPPL allotted 9,44,50,000 equity shares on 17th February, 2016, to the existing shareholders of the Company and of other transferor Companies, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Reconstruction (Demerger) which resulted into reduction of Companys share holding below 51% in PPPL.During the year 2021, the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench had approved the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Pudumjee Investment & Finance Company Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with the Company, which accordingly became effective from 1st April, 2018.During year 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company had approved the proposal of sale of its entire shareholding in GCORP AMJ Land Township Private Limited, a Joint Venture of the Company in view of Current business situation. Accordingly, the GCORP AMJ Land Township Private Limited ceased to be the Companys Joint Venture Company w.e.f. 28th June, 2021. Further, the Company incorporated M/s. AMJ Realty Limited (ARL) as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2022.