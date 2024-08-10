|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|Intimation of 59th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company. Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) Proceedings of the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 06th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)
