Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

AMJ Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st October 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 01st November 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. Kindly take above information on your records. Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Change in Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

AMJ Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st July 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 07th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Kindly take above information on your records. This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, our Board of Directors have taken on record the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. A copy of the said results together with the Limited Review Reports for the Quarter ended on that date are attached for your information and records. Read less.. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

AMJ Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend on equity shares if any for the said year. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st April 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 30th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Board Approves Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024