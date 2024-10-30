iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

58.94
(1.74%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:56 AM

AMJ Land Holdin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
AMJ Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st October 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 01st November 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. Kindly take above information on your records. Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Change in Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
AMJ Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st July 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 07th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Kindly take above information on your records. This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, our Board of Directors have taken on record the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. A copy of the said results together with the Limited Review Reports for the Quarter ended on that date are attached for your information and records. Read less.. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
AMJ Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend on equity shares if any for the said year. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st April 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 30th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Board Approves Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
AMJ Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st January 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 07th February 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

AMJ Land Holdin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.