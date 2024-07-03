Summary

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in the year 1991 with the name Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. The company had developed more than 15 million sq ft residential space and today, they are among the top developers of real estate in the city of Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the leading developers of real estate in Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of construction of Residential, commercial and infrastructure projects in and around Ahmedabad. They are developing several projects in the Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, SEZs, Integrated Townships and Retail segment of Ahmedabad real estate market.In financial year 1996-97, the company reduced the non-fund based activities and concentrated only on fund-based activities. During the financial year 1999-2000, the company changed their name from Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Ltd to Ganesh Corporation Ltd. Also, Sunrise Fincap Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company during the same financial year.During the year 2002-03, the company completed the project, namely Ratnam and during the year 2003-04, they completed two projects, namely Maniratnam and Maniratnam - II. During the year 2004-05, the company signed a MoU with the Government of Gujarat under Vibrant Gujarat for setting up International Pharma and Biotech Park at Changodar - Matoda, Ahmedabad and they completed this project during the year 2005-06.During the year 2006-07, the company signed a MoU w

