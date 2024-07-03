Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹1,280.05
Prev. Close₹1,278.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹874.75
Day's High₹1,300
Day's Low₹1,229
52 Week's High₹1,340.45
52 Week's Low₹416.5
Book Value₹171.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,298.31
P/E24.99
EPS51.12
Divi. Yield0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.39
83.39
83.39
49.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,130.93
880.01
788
604.94
Net Worth
1,214.32
963.4
871.39
654.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
125.11
4.22
1.71
208.39
yoy growth (%)
2,861.82
146.39
-99.17
17.46
Raw materials
198.28
11.53
0.18
-30.57
As % of sales
158.48
273.16
10.78
14.67
Employee costs
-12.51
-9.99
-15.74
-15.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.37
-45.95
-71.14
67.04
Depreciation
-1.96
-1.72
-2.07
-2.55
Tax paid
-0.33
-0.96
7.86
-27.97
Working capital
92.45
-141.67
-196.81
119.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2,861.82
146.39
-99.17
17.46
Op profit growth
-376.86
-58.65
-119
11.27
EBIT growth
-1,859.37
-93.81
-119.06
12.03
Net profit growth
-100.08
-25.85
-261.98
2.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
892.01
616.35
383.61
171.57
275.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
892.01
616.35
383.61
171.57
275.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.93
4.47
1.25
10.47
2.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Dipak G Patel
Managing Director & CEO
Shekhar G Patel
Non Executive Director
Aneri D Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jasmin Jani
Independent Director
Palak Manan Pancholi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd
Summary
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in the year 1991 with the name Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. The company had developed more than 15 million sq ft residential space and today, they are among the top developers of real estate in the city of Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the leading developers of real estate in Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of construction of Residential, commercial and infrastructure projects in and around Ahmedabad. They are developing several projects in the Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, SEZs, Integrated Townships and Retail segment of Ahmedabad real estate market.In financial year 1996-97, the company reduced the non-fund based activities and concentrated only on fund-based activities. During the financial year 1999-2000, the company changed their name from Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Ltd to Ganesh Corporation Ltd. Also, Sunrise Fincap Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company during the same financial year.During the year 2002-03, the company completed the project, namely Ratnam and during the year 2003-04, they completed two projects, namely Maniratnam and Maniratnam - II. During the year 2004-05, the company signed a MoU with the Government of Gujarat under Vibrant Gujarat for setting up International Pharma and Biotech Park at Changodar - Matoda, Ahmedabad and they completed this project during the year 2005-06.During the year 2006-07, the company signed a MoU w
Read More
The Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1235 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is ₹10298.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is 24.99 and 7.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is ₹416.5 and ₹1340.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.80%, 3 Years at 80.86%, 1 Year at 206.60%, 6 Month at 26.95%, 3 Month at 58.90% and 1 Month at -0.53%.
