Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Share Price

1,235
(-3.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,280.05
  • Day's High1,300
  • 52 Wk High1,340.45
  • Prev. Close1,278.05
  • Day's Low1,229
  • 52 Wk Low 416.5
  • Turnover (lac)874.75
  • P/E24.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value171.28
  • EPS51.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,298.31
  • Div. Yield0.86
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,280.05

Prev. Close

1,278.05

Turnover(Lac.)

874.75

Day's High

1,300

Day's Low

1,229

52 Week's High

1,340.45

52 Week's Low

416.5

Book Value

171.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,298.31

P/E

24.99

EPS

51.12

Divi. Yield

0.86

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.05%

Non-Promoter- 1.02%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

83.39

83.39

83.39

49.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,130.93

880.01

788

604.94

Net Worth

1,214.32

963.4

871.39

654.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

125.11

4.22

1.71

208.39

yoy growth (%)

2,861.82

146.39

-99.17

17.46

Raw materials

198.28

11.53

0.18

-30.57

As % of sales

158.48

273.16

10.78

14.67

Employee costs

-12.51

-9.99

-15.74

-15.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.37

-45.95

-71.14

67.04

Depreciation

-1.96

-1.72

-2.07

-2.55

Tax paid

-0.33

-0.96

7.86

-27.97

Working capital

92.45

-141.67

-196.81

119.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2,861.82

146.39

-99.17

17.46

Op profit growth

-376.86

-58.65

-119

11.27

EBIT growth

-1,859.37

-93.81

-119.06

12.03

Net profit growth

-100.08

-25.85

-261.98

2.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

892.01

616.35

383.61

171.57

275.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

892.01

616.35

383.61

171.57

275.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.93

4.47

1.25

10.47

2.31

View Annually Results

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Dipak G Patel

Managing Director & CEO

Shekhar G Patel

Non Executive Director

Aneri D Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jasmin Jani

Independent Director

Palak Manan Pancholi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

Summary

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in the year 1991 with the name Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. The company had developed more than 15 million sq ft residential space and today, they are among the top developers of real estate in the city of Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the leading developers of real estate in Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of construction of Residential, commercial and infrastructure projects in and around Ahmedabad. They are developing several projects in the Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, SEZs, Integrated Townships and Retail segment of Ahmedabad real estate market.In financial year 1996-97, the company reduced the non-fund based activities and concentrated only on fund-based activities. During the financial year 1999-2000, the company changed their name from Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Ltd to Ganesh Corporation Ltd. Also, Sunrise Fincap Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company during the same financial year.During the year 2002-03, the company completed the project, namely Ratnam and during the year 2003-04, they completed two projects, namely Maniratnam and Maniratnam - II. During the year 2004-05, the company signed a MoU with the Government of Gujarat under Vibrant Gujarat for setting up International Pharma and Biotech Park at Changodar - Matoda, Ahmedabad and they completed this project during the year 2005-06.During the year 2006-07, the company signed a MoU w
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1235 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is ₹10298.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is 24.99 and 7.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is ₹416.5 and ₹1340.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd?

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.80%, 3 Years at 80.86%, 1 Year at 206.60%, 6 Month at 26.95%, 3 Month at 58.90% and 1 Month at -0.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.06 %
Institutions - 1.03 %
Public - 25.91 %

