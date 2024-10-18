iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

1,215.75
(3.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Ganesh Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 18, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024 -2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 13, 2024
Board Meeting15 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was convened today i.e. July 15, 2024 (Commenced at 10.30 a.m. and Concluded at: 11.35 a.m.), wherein the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (IND AS) for quarter ended June 30, 2024 were considered and approved. Accordingly, we enclose copies of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (IND AS) along with copies of Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the for quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The Financial Results are also being uploaded on the website of the Company viz.www.ganeshhousing.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 29, 2024
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To recommend dividend if any on the equity shares for financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. Any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the Board. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e May 14, 2024 has recommended a dividend of Rs.11/- per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each (110%) to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid Appointment of J.B Mistri & Co as a Cost Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025 Appointment of Purnesh R Mehta & Co as Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024 -2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 20248 Jan 2024
GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) Publication of Newspaper Advertisements - Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

Ganesh Housing: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.