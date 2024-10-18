Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 18, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024 -2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 13, 2024

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was convened today i.e. July 15, 2024 (Commenced at 10.30 a.m. and Concluded at: 11.35 a.m.), wherein the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (IND AS) for quarter ended June 30, 2024 were considered and approved. Accordingly, we enclose copies of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (IND AS) along with copies of Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the for quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The Financial Results are also being uploaded on the website of the Company viz.www.ganeshhousing.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 29, 2024

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To recommend dividend if any on the equity shares for financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. Any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the Board. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e May 14, 2024 has recommended a dividend of Rs.11/- per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each (110%) to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid Appointment of J.B Mistri & Co as a Cost Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025 Appointment of Purnesh R Mehta & Co as Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024 -2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024