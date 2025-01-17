Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
127.59
-37.06
-46.49
24.31
Op profit growth
-378.49
-8.55
-127.02
-5.23
EBIT growth
-438.43
-24.81
-126.17
-4.21
Net profit growth
-167.11
-12.02
-335.16
-26.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
35.07
-28.66
-19.72
39.05
EBIT margin
34.88
-23.46
-19.63
40.14
Net profit margin
18.45
-62.58
-44.76
10.18
RoCE
13.23
-3.5
-3.56
11.76
RoNW
2.73
-4.67
-3.95
1.46
RoA
1.75
-2.33
-2.03
0.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.46
-21.38
-24.3
10.32
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1.8
Cash EPS
8.23
-21.72
-24.72
9.8
Book value per share
94.71
101.97
126.8
180.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
31.57
-2.62
-0.74
11.48
P/CEPS
32.43
-2.58
-0.73
12.08
P/B
2.82
0.55
0.14
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
17.37
-17.65
-12
6.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
17.41
Tax payout
-27.43
-7.84
-9.62
-49.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.35
91.52
388.85
289.1
Inventory days
381.06
985.36
715.81
449.58
Creditor days
-16.98
-37.77
-43.1
-47.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.67
0.52
0.65
-1.99
Net debt / equity
0.16
0.77
0.82
0.74
Net debt / op. profit
0.94
-8.07
-9.79
3.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
15.02
-99.01
-103.42
-36.81
Employee costs
-3.29
-5.98
-5.92
-3.13
Other costs
-76.65
-23.66
-10.38
-20.99
