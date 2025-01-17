iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

1,390.6
(5.91%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

127.59

-37.06

-46.49

24.31

Op profit growth

-378.49

-8.55

-127.02

-5.23

EBIT growth

-438.43

-24.81

-126.17

-4.21

Net profit growth

-167.11

-12.02

-335.16

-26.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

35.07

-28.66

-19.72

39.05

EBIT margin

34.88

-23.46

-19.63

40.14

Net profit margin

18.45

-62.58

-44.76

10.18

RoCE

13.23

-3.5

-3.56

11.76

RoNW

2.73

-4.67

-3.95

1.46

RoA

1.75

-2.33

-2.03

0.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.46

-21.38

-24.3

10.32

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1.8

Cash EPS

8.23

-21.72

-24.72

9.8

Book value per share

94.71

101.97

126.8

180.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

31.57

-2.62

-0.74

11.48

P/CEPS

32.43

-2.58

-0.73

12.08

P/B

2.82

0.55

0.14

0.65

EV/EBIDTA

17.37

-17.65

-12

6.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

17.41

Tax payout

-27.43

-7.84

-9.62

-49.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.35

91.52

388.85

289.1

Inventory days

381.06

985.36

715.81

449.58

Creditor days

-16.98

-37.77

-43.1

-47.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.67

0.52

0.65

-1.99

Net debt / equity

0.16

0.77

0.82

0.74

Net debt / op. profit

0.94

-8.07

-9.79

3.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

15.02

-99.01

-103.42

-36.81

Employee costs

-3.29

-5.98

-5.92

-3.13

Other costs

-76.65

-23.66

-10.38

-20.99

