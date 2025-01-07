iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,274
(2.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

125.11

4.22

1.71

208.39

yoy growth (%)

2,861.82

146.39

-99.17

17.46

Raw materials

198.28

11.53

0.18

-30.57

As % of sales

158.48

273.16

10.78

14.67

Employee costs

-12.51

-9.99

-15.74

-15.33

As % of sales

10

236.55

918.12

7.35

Other costs

-283.68

-15.59

-9.92

-37.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

226.73

369.21

578.7

17.96

Operating profit

27.2

-9.82

-23.76

125.05

OPM

21.74

-232.6

-1,386.04

60

Depreciation

-1.96

-1.72

-2.07

-2.55

Interest expense

-25.44

-44.48

-47.43

-57.37

Other income

0.57

10.08

2.12

1.91

Profit before tax

0.37

-45.95

-71.14

67.04

Taxes

-0.33

-0.96

7.86

-27.97

Tax rate

-89.1

2.09

-11.05

-41.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

-46.92

-63.28

39.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

-46.92

-63.28

39.06

yoy growth (%)

-100.08

-25.85

-261.98

2.33

NPM

0.03

-1,110.7

-3,691.05

18.74

