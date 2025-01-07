Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
125.11
4.22
1.71
208.39
yoy growth (%)
2,861.82
146.39
-99.17
17.46
Raw materials
198.28
11.53
0.18
-30.57
As % of sales
158.48
273.16
10.78
14.67
Employee costs
-12.51
-9.99
-15.74
-15.33
As % of sales
10
236.55
918.12
7.35
Other costs
-283.68
-15.59
-9.92
-37.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
226.73
369.21
578.7
17.96
Operating profit
27.2
-9.82
-23.76
125.05
OPM
21.74
-232.6
-1,386.04
60
Depreciation
-1.96
-1.72
-2.07
-2.55
Interest expense
-25.44
-44.48
-47.43
-57.37
Other income
0.57
10.08
2.12
1.91
Profit before tax
0.37
-45.95
-71.14
67.04
Taxes
-0.33
-0.96
7.86
-27.97
Tax rate
-89.1
2.09
-11.05
-41.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
-46.92
-63.28
39.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
-46.92
-63.28
39.06
yoy growth (%)
-100.08
-25.85
-261.98
2.33
NPM
0.03
-1,110.7
-3,691.05
18.74
